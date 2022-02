I first recall hearing that the telecom carriers were setting timelines for decommissioning their copper infrastructure and no longer providing time-division multiplexing (TDM) services like plain old telephone service (POTS) lines, T1s, and primary rate interface (PRI) circuits in 2014. Back then, I didn’t pay too much attention to the roadmaps published by AT&T, and Verizon, because I knew they were too aggressive and that the carriers wouldn’t have full control of these timelines. They can set targets, but the phasing out of copper infrastructure has been more of an organic process driven by the carrier’s intentions, the pace of development of alternate services, customers’ willingness to transition off copper, and, of course, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules.

Fast forward eight years and this process has gathered enough momentum that anyone with POTS lines in their environment needs to pay attention. There’s no hard cut-off date, after which your POTS and other copper services will stop working; however, over time, these services will become more and more of a headache. Here are four reasons why.

Deciding to dump your POTS now or at a later date will likely depend on several factors, including how much the raising costs and support difficulties impact your business and other priorities on which your team has their attention. Regardless of your anticipated timeline, I recommend doing some basic legwork to understand how many POTS lines you have in service, how much you are spending on them, and what business function(s) they support. Doing so will position you to quickly react if costs increase or service decreases to unacceptable levels.





Molly is writing on behalf of the SCTC, a premier professional organization for independent consultants. SCTC consultant members are leaders in the industry, able to provide best of breed professional services in a wide array of technologies. Every consultant member commits annually to a strict Code of Ethics, ensuring they work for the client benefit only and do not receive financial compensation from vendors and service providers.