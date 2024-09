To say that employees are in too many meetings is an understatement. In fact, between February 2020 and February 2021, the average worker spent 148% more time in meetings each week, a Microsoft survey found. Thankfully though, workplace leaders have the technology to make those meetings collaborative and meaningful.

In the latest episode of Office Origami, Omdia analyst Tim Banting and EnableUC Co-founder Kevin Kieller discuss general best practices for managing meetings, regardless of the technology tools you choose, and provide some Microsoft 365 tips and tricks for improving meetings.

1:00 Statistics on the increase in meetings

2:17 Different types of meetings

3:20 Effective meeting best practices

7:13 Better scheduling of meetings (See episode 1 to learn how configure Outlook to automatically shorten meetings)

10:44 Setting meeting options before the meeting

12:24 Controlling/muting during the meeting

14:16 Polls, whiteboards, and breakout rooms

23:49 Microsoft Teams webinar capabilities

27:45 Concluding thoughts from Tim and Kevin

Beyond these initial foundational episodes, we plan to transition to focus on specific roles in human resources, facilities/real estate, and IT management. Through interviews with key business leaders, we will explore how specific technologies can optimize line of business productivity, as we all deal with the increase in hybrid work and the need for on-going effective hybrid collaboration and creativity.