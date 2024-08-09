No Jitter Roll: Zoom Docs Rolls Out, RingCentral Debuts POTS Replacement, SIPPIO Launches a Bridge to UCaaS, Five9 announces AI Knowledge and Acqueon Acquisition

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Zoom's rollout of Zoom Docs, its collaboration-centric content-creation tool; RingCentral's Next-Gen POTS Replacement solution which allows organizations to phase out POTS endpoints and SIPPIO launched SIPPIO Bridge, which allows companies to transition from legacy phone systems to UCaaS platforms.

Additionally, CCaaS provider Five9 added AI Knowledge to its Genuis AI suite and acquired Acqueon; Calabrio announced that its Call Recording solution is now integrated with Webex Calling; Enreach UK debuted a fixed-mobile convergence solution; Interactions launched an AI-powered intelligent virtual agent called, Task Orchestration; and, finally, NICE delivered a NG911 product for AT&T.

Zoom Docs Debuts on Zoom Workplace

The collaboration platform provider announced the rollout of Zoom Docs, its “AI-first collaborative docs solution.” Integration with Zoom AI Companion is what makes Zoom Docs “AI first.” Zoom Docs leverages the AI Companion for meeting summaries, as well as assistance with content generation, revision, document summarization and translation. Zoom Docs can also be customized with various content blocks for texts, tables, images, charts, checklists, images, videos, and callouts.

Collaboration-centric features in Zoom Docs include using tables, checklists, and trackers for activities, due dates, status, and assigned owners, with various views like Kanban boards, calendars, and galleries. Up to 100 users can concurrently edit a single Zoom Doc. Permissions can be added/removed/changed for internal and external users, as well.

Zoom Docs with AI Companion is included with all paid Zoom Workplace plans. Basic (free) users can create up to 10 shared docs and unlimited personal docs without AI Companion; full access to AI Companion capabilities across Zoom Workplace, including Docs, requires an upgrade to Zoom Workplace Pro, Business, or Enterprise plans. Account owners and admins may enable or disable AI Companion for Zoom Docs. Zoom Docs is available now for users of the Zoom Workplace app, version 6.1.6 or later.

Want to know more?

Check out No Jitter’s prior coverage of Zoom: Zeus Kerravala’s thoughts on Zoom Docs and Zoom Workspace, Dave Michels on Zoom AI Companion, Sheila McGee-Smith’s interview with Zoom’s Head of AI on Zoom AI Companion in the contact center, as well as Dave Michels on the unified communications partnership between Avaya and Zoom. Also check out this article on Zoom’s collaboration solutions.

RingCentral Launches Next-Gen POTS Replacement

RingCentral debuted its Next-Gen POTS Replacement solution which connects traditional phones, fax machines, and specialty endpoint devices, such as emergency alarms, point-of-sale systems, and security systems. Next-Gen POTS Replacement works by using an enterprise-grade device that connects to existing analog phones and specialty endpoint devices. Its capabilities include:

Connecting to analog phones and fax machines to support secure cloud voice and fax services.

Works with specialty endpoint devices like fire alarm panels, emergency elevator phones, point-of-sale systems, and more.

Provides a built-in battery that delivers up to 48 hours of power failover and an optional LTE connection.

Phone features such as auto-attendant, voicemail, music on hold, caller ID, call hold, transfer, blocking, forwarding, waiting, and more.

Unlimited domestic calling in the US and Canada.

Internet fax: Send and receive faxes over the cloud or to fax machines.

RingCentral Next-Gen POTS Replacement is now in controlled availability as an add-on to RingEX, in the U.S. only.



Source: RingCentral

Want to know more?

No Jitter has covered POTS replacement technologies for several years. Check out these resources:

The Death of POTS? Not quite. Understanding POTS substitute device options and whether you need the service in the first place will be crucial, as carriers are making changes to their legacy services.

Replacing POTS lines? If so, make sure the replacement works.

Good Old POTS is Going Away: The FCC will allow carriers to stop selling copper telephone lines, which means your fire and security systems may need to migrate soon.

Plan for the Post-POTS Future: The traditional analog, copper infrastructure is changing, and organized preparation prevents you from being stuck with rising costs and limited vendor resources.

POTS Replacement: Understanding issues around reliability and risk when moving from plain old telephony service to Voice over IP.

SIPPIO Launches SIPPIO Bridge

The voice enablement provider for Microsoft Teams and Zoom launched SIPPIO Bridge, a service that allows organizations to integrate their PBXes with Teams or Zoom and thus transition from their legacy phone system to Teams or Zoom. SIPPIO Bridge provides calling services from SIPPIO’s Microsoft Azure-native platform and access to library of communications services. SIPPIO Bridge also enables organizations to add communications capabilities to legacy phone systems including SMS/MMS, WhatsApp Business, e-Fax, etc. SIPPIO Bridge is available now.



Source: SIPPIO

Five9 Adds ‘AI Knowledge’ to Genius AI Suite

The contact center as a service (CCaaS) and customer experience (CX) platform provider added Five9 AI Knowledge to its Genius AI Suite. Rather than answer customer queries based on curated FAQs and knowledge bases, Five9’s AI Knowledge uses contextual data pulled from an organization’s knowledge sources to identify and surface the most relevant answer to address customers’ issues.

AI Knowledge is part of the third stage in Five9’s new Genius AI approach to using AI and data to personalize and resolve customer interactions. This process uses Five9 technology and consists of these steps:

Listen: Using Five9 VoiceStream and TranscriptStream, organizations can gather customer engagement data across touchpoints (calls, webchat, SMS, email, WhatsApp, etc.). Analyze: With Five9 AI Insights and Five9 Analytics, the organization’s data is securely analyzed to gather insights and enable data-driven recommendations. Tailor: Using Five9’s GenAI Studio, organizations can configure custom AI models and ground them with their own contextual data, whether from the Five9 Data Lake, customer data from integrations, or enterprise knowledge, which can be distilled from any format with AI Knowledge. This step enables businesses to optimize AI for their specific needs while following data security guardrails. Apply: Implement the above via Five9’s ‘automated to assisted’ experience offerings across all channels, including Five9 Voice IVAs, Five9 Digital IVAs, AI Authentication, AI Agent Assist Guidance Cards and Checklist, and AI Summaries.

“The Genius AI process that Five9 introduced is a unique way for the company to both articulate and organize its growing portfolio of AI solutions: listen to build a data foundation for decision making, analyze to identify opportunities for AI, tailor AI to the specific company, and finally apply AI products to deliver business outcomes,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. “I believe Five9 communicating its AI portfolio using this process will help both customers and channel partners better understand where and how AI can fit each business.”

Five9 AI Knowledge is in preview and will be available in Q4 2024.



Source: Five9

Want to know more?

Sheila McGee-Smith covered Five9’s acquisition of Acqueon in detail.

Calabrio Introduces Compliance Recording Solution for Webex Calling

The workforce performance solutions provider announced that it extended Calabrio Call Recording, which provides call recording and compliance management features, to Cisco’s Webex Calling solution. Because of this integration, organizations that use both Webex Contact Center and Webex Calling can access Calabrio Call Recording’s functionality via a single, unified application. The integrated solution will be commercially available on August 27, 2024.

Enreach UK Debuts Enreach Contact Anywhere

The UK-based telecommunications solutions provider released Enreach Contact Anywhere, a fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) solution, which allows users to present their business numbers when calling from their mobile devices. Enreach Contact Anywhere leverages the phone’s native dialer and enables every call to be logged and recorded. Managers can also track and listen to calls.



Source: Enreach UK

Want to know more?

Check out No Jitter’s previous coverage of fixed-mobile convergence:

UC for Mobile Workers has Arrived: The industry is at a tipping point in embracing “Mobile Only” desk-phone replacement strategies.

Microsoft Teams Dances with Tango Networks: The new solutions expand the reach of Teams to a higher percentage of an enterprise’s workforce, including frontline workers in retail, delivery, transportation, and in-home services, across a higher percentage of the world.

Next-Gen Cellular FMC: Overcoming the legacy of lousy mobile products could be the biggest challenge to the adoption of the new generation of cellular-UC fixed-mobile convergence

The Age of FMC Has Arrived: After years of promise, enterprise-grade FMC solutions are increasingly available.

Interactions Launches Task Orchestration, an AI-Powered Agent Assist Solution

The provider of intelligent virtual assistants debuted its AI-powered agent assist solution, Task Orchestration, which extends the Interactions IVA framework by bringing AI-powered automation to any task (and via any channel) that traditionally involved human agents. For example, rather than the IVA handing off a more complex request to a human agent, via Task Orchestration those tasks can be completed in the IVA because it sends subtasks or worklets to chat agents when human input is needed. Task Orchestration is available now.

NICE and AT&T Expand Collaboration on NG911

NICE expanded its strategic collaboration with AT&T and will create unified incident capture and data analytics solution called NICE Inform Elite for AT&T NextGen 911 (NG911) technologies. This solution captures NG911 and other incident data, and provides automated solutions for incident reconstruction, data analysis and evidence production. 911 centers can also use NICE’s data analytics to evaluate the impact of new technologies on call handling and response times.

Want to know more?

Check out No Jitter’s previous coverage of E911 and NG911:

NG911 Arriving: Are you ready?

911 Is Getting Smarter: Here are several things you need to know.

Enterprise E911 vs NG911: Public safety answering points need to be upgraded to NG911. Here's what that will take.

What to Know About E911: Implementing E911 address systems requires planning and awareness. Read how companies can maintain federal compliance in these articles.

This Week on No Jitter

In case you missed them, here are some of our top stories:

Avaya’s CPO Omar Javaid provides his thoughts on how their product roadmap and technology investments reflect the ‘innovation without disruption’ promise.

Cisco and the hybrid work future: The challenge employers face is in ensuring that the offices to which they're requiring workers to return are actually places where people can work.

AI Meeting Recaps: Before asking a copilot to summarize meetings, look at the AI capabilities offered as well as the total cost of ownership, considering the upfront cost, as well as what you pay down the line.

Reserve Your Spot: Enterprise Connect AI 2024

With AI moving at a frenetic pace and IT leaders scrambling to keep up, this new 2-day event from Enterprise Connect will provide up-to-the-minute, in-depth, unbiased content with conference tracks covering CX, Productivity, and IT Management to help the Enterprise IT community leverage AI to advance the enterprise. Learn More about Enterprise Connect AI, October 1-2, 2024, Santa Clara, CA.