Genesys Integrates Teams

Genesys yesterday announced the integration of Microsoft Teams into its all-in-one omnichannel contact center platform, Genesys Cloud.

With native Teams integration, contact center agents using Genesys Cloud will be able to connect directly to users within the business without switching to another application. More specifically, using Teams, they will be able to reach out to knowledge workers, subject matter experts, IT professionals, or anybody else who might give them advice or otherwise help them resolve a customer issue. In addition, they’ll be able to transfer the customer call directly to a Teams user, said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud, in an email exchange with No Jitter.

The goal is twofold, Jouve said: Increase agent productivity by giving them access to outside experts from within the contact center application, and quicker time to the first-contact resolution of customer issues.

Historically, contact center agents would send an email or initiate a phone call to reach out to their support teams. The Teams integration makes this unnecessary, Jouve said. If an agent wants to speak with a professional outside the contact center, they can use the Teams search and presence capabilities as well as the integrated directory to find and connect to a suitably-skilled user –in real-time within the Genesys Cloud desktop application, Jouve said.

Here’s how this would work in the real world, Jouve said. A customer calls in with a question about his taxes and gets routed to an agent who learns the bulk of what the caller wants to know is about capital gains. The agent determines that Amanda in accounting would be better able to help this customer. Without leaving the contact center app, the agent uses the Teams integration to connect with Amanda over chat and explain the customer scenario. Once Amanda agrees to help, the agent uses Teams to transfer the customer call to her.

The integration supports click-to-call capabilities and on-net call transfers that enable organizations to avoid sending calls across the public switched telephone network, and the related charges. Other capabilities are advanced routing, call recording, and interaction analytics to keep the customer service experience consistent, Jouve said.

The Teams integration will be available this quarter, Genesys said. Pricing will depend upon the configuration.