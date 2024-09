Welcome to the WorkSpace Connect News Wrap, where we'll be featuring news briefs relevant to the modern workplace and the people responsible for making it work. This edition: Modo Labs buys its Xcampus co-creator; hybrid office arrangements make workers happy but real estate investment trust (REIT) investors may be getting nervous.

Modo Labs Expands App Integration Ability With RojoServe

Low-code app building platform provider Modo acquired workforce integration company RojoServe , which specializes in integrating Oracle PeopleSoft tools into client-specific platforms and workflows. The two companies had developed XCampus, an integration of Oracle's PeopleSoft student management solution that provides students access to scheduling and financial workflows inside unified Modo-powered campus apps. After the acquisition, the RojoServe team will be focusing on integrations and developing integrations of other enterprise and campus apps and services.

What We're Watching: Companies Signaling Hybrid Work Isn't Going Away