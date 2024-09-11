WeWork Announces Latest Partnership, Box Reveals Virtual Whiteboard Tool

Welcome to the latest WorkSpace Connect News Wrap, our regular recap of the news related to the modern workplace, the professionals that make it happen, the products and services that enable it, and the research to inform workplace and workforce strategies. In this edition, we share the latest on a workplace management software partnership and a forthcoming digital whiteboard app.

WeWork, Yardi Partner to Enhance Workplace Management Software

Flexible space provider WeWork announced a partnership with real estate software company Yardi to enhance the capabilities of WeWork's Workplace product, which allows workplaces to book WeWork and affiliate spaces. With the partnership, WeWork will expand its software capabilities allowing companies to gain building utilization information for their properties, including company-leased or owned office spaces and the WeWork spaces that they are using. This software update is expected to launch in July 2022.

This news comes after WeWork partnered with flexible workspace provider Upflex to allow its customers to access over 4,800 Upflex locations around the world.

Box Reveals Virtual Canvas Tool

Cloud contact management provider Box revealed Box Canvas, a virtual whiteboard designed for internal and external collaborations. Features of the service include:

Unlimited virtual canvases: Box Canvas users will have access to an unlimited amount of digital canvases, and they'll be able to draw and present data with diagrams, wireframes, and process flows with visual elements like connectors and shapes.

Box Canvas users will have access to an unlimited amount of digital canvases, and they'll be able to draw and present data with diagrams, wireframes, and process flows with visual elements like connectors and shapes. Feedback tools: Users can provide feedback through sticky notes, comments, voting on ideas, and emojis.

Users can provide feedback through sticky notes, comments, voting on ideas, and emojis. Premade templates: Users will have access to a selection of premade canvas templates.

Users will have access to a selection of premade canvas templates. Collaboration alerts: Users can be notified of Canvas updates with notifications and @mentions.

Box shared several Canvas use cases like marketing teams hosting workshops on new campaigns, sales teams working through sales plans, and HR teams providing training and onboarding sessions.

Generally available this fall, Box Canvas will be available to all Box plans and users for no additional cost, and additional features will roll out following the release.