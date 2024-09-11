Staples Calls in the WFH Squad, Collaboration Software Update

Welcome to the latest WorkSpace Connect News Wrap, our regular recap of the news related to the modern workplace, the professionals that make it happen, and the products and services that enable it. In this edition, we explore a group sharing work-from-home (WFH) office design tips and then the latest software updates from Lumicademy and InVision.

Staples Provides Home Office Makeover Tips

Offices supply company Staples introduced its WFH Style Squad, a group of creatives, designers, and entrepreneurs who will share tips on refreshing at-home and hybrid workspaces throughout the year. Led by interior designer Jasmine Roth , the WFH Style Squad will share office design insight, using Staples's selection of products and services, and include tips on what chairs, desks, lighting, technology, and accessories will be ideal for a workspace.

"We are spending more time than ever before in our remote workspaces," said Roth. "I believe creating a space that is both functional and stylish can inspire us as we conquer our to-do lists."

The announcement comes as many workplaces are looking to embrace hybrid work while also continuing to support remote employees. According to research from Gallup , 76% of 9,915 U.S. employees are reporting their employee is allowing at least partial remote work moving forward. Similarly, in a survey commissioned by Economist Impact, Google Workspace found that 75% of 1,244 employees and managers surveyed believed that hybrid and flexible work will be standard practice for their organization in the next three years, as Forbes reported

Lumicademy Updates Video Learning Service

Education and training software provider Lumicademy announced an update to its platform, designed to give users more functionality to its users in corporate training, educational institutions, and government organizations. With Lumicademy, corporate trainers, IT admins, and HR professionals can conduct video-based training.

With this week's update, users will have access to new features, including:

Media sharing: Educators can share video and audio files with attendees and other team members in real-time, and they can play, pause, stop, and replay any shared screen video. Most video files formats are supported, and shared videos recordings are available from the Lumicademy room.

Mobile chat: Educators can now chat in real-time using their mobile devices.

Video and audio update - Lumicademy now has a setting that shows attendee names on videos and improved Android and iOS audio compatibility.

In addition, Lumicademy announced enhanced Windows 11 Support, which will now support high-dpi displays and multi-monitor setups.

"Corporate virtual training has become a must-have for companies in a cross-section of industries. In the last two years, virtual and remote training has expanded for a number of reasons, including pandemic-related factors," said Allen Drennan, co-founder and CTO of Lumicademy.

InVision Adds Features to Digital Canvas Service

Visual collaboration provider InVision this week revealed updates to its Freehand canvas and Spaces hub capabilities, which include: