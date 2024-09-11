Software Update: Paylocity Adds Features, Slingshot Launches Workplace Service

Welcome to the latest WorkSpace Connect News Wrap, our regular recap of the news related to the modern workplace, the professionals that make it happen, the products and services that enable it, and the research to inform workplace and workforce strategies. In this edition, we share new features to Paylocity Community and information on a new data-based workplace collaboration tool.

Paylocity Adds Premium Features to Community

Cloud-based HR provider Paylocity this week launched Community Plus, a set of communications and collaboration features for its social collaboration hub, Community.

With the Community Plus capabilities, users will have access to:

Chat functionality : Users can chat in real-time either on a one-to-one or one-to-many basis.

: Users can chat in real-time either on a one-to-one or one-to-many basis. File options : Users can now create, edit, upload, and share files within Community.

: Users can now create, edit, upload, and share files within Community. Automatic teams updates : Supervisors and managers can have employees added or removed to a team group automatically when an employee's status or role changes.

: Supervisors and managers can have employees added or removed to a team group automatically when an employee's status or role changes. Updated user profiles: Employees can add a list of interests, team members, education, skill, and hobbies to their user profiles.

"The modern workforce is expecting so much more of their employers," said Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO for Paylocity. "Employees expect payroll, benefits, and performance tools that are easy to use, but more than that, they want a personalized experience that is flexible enough to meet their needs."

Community Plus is available for an additional cost to existing Paylocity customers.

Slingshot Releases Data-Driven Workplace Software

Digital workplace software provider Slingshot released its service in the U.S., providing a single app for collaboration, data analytics, and project management.

With the platform, users have access to tools for:

Chat functionality : Users can comment directly on specific content and data and mention a specific person or group of people with whom to collaborate.

: Users can comment directly on specific content and data and mention a specific person or group of people with whom to collaborate. Content management : Slingshot features Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and SharePoint integrations and allows users to add URLs, images, and upload files to the platform.

: Slingshot features Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and SharePoint integrations and allows users to add URLs, images, and upload files to the platform. Project management: Slingshot users can create and track projects, set start and end dates, create tasks and sub-tasks, and assign ownership to a project.

In addition to these features, Slingshot provides several collaboration capabilities around analytics and business insight, which include:

Business insight views : Slingshot provides a dashboard and integrates analytics from multiple sources, including databases and spreadsheets like Excel and Google Sheets; SaaS systems; cloud data services like Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Snowflake; and marketing and sales like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, HubSpot, and Marketo. With these views, users can track business insights and analytics that might pertain to their job.

: Slingshot provides a dashboard and integrates analytics from multiple sources, including databases and spreadsheets like Excel and Google Sheets; SaaS systems; cloud data services like Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Snowflake; and marketing and sales like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, HubSpot, and Marketo. With these views, users can track business insights and analytics that might pertain to their job. Data-based discussions : Users can start discussions directly within the analytics section of Slingshot and comment and collaborate on specific dashboards.

: Users can start discussions directly within the analytics section of Slingshot and comment and collaborate on specific dashboards. Data catalog feature: Through Slingshot's data catalog functionality, users can search for and access data within their organization.

Slingshot is available as a desktop app for Mac and Windows, a mobile app through the Apple App Store and Google Play, or a web-based version on slingshotapp.io. A free trial is available.