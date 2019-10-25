Skype for Business – Death Exaggerated, but on Life Support

Microsoft announced that it’s retiring Skype for Business Online on July 31, 2021, a little under two years from now, as I covered in my “ RIP: Skype for Business ” article, yet the on-premises version, Skype for Business Server, will continue on. However, I would argue that Skype for Business Server is now suffering from a potentially fatal wound.

When I started this article, I desperately hoped to incorporate the famous quote attributed to Mark Twain, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”; however, researching the origin of the quote, it turns out that Twain simply wrote:

“I can understand perfectly how the report of my illness got about, I have even heard on good authority that I was dead. James Ross Clemens, a cousin of mine, was seriously ill two or three weeks ago in London, but is well now. The report of my illness grew out of his illness.”

Details matter. And so too with the retirement of Skype for Business Online.

In theory, as highlighted by Microsoft, Skype for Business Server isn’t affected by the retirement of Skype for Business Online. In theory!

In reality, retiring Skype for Business Online impacts Skype for Business Server in two critical ways:

1. Emotionally: It feels like Skype is dead.

Consumer Skype

300 million active users (although there’s some suggestion that this stat may have plateaued) and as many as 4.9 million daily users

Over 1 billion mobile Skype downloads

As many as 25% of Millennials, outside of China, use Skype

Users spend 3+ billion minutes on Skype per day

Skype for Business

Skype for Business Server, the business-focused solution, continues to provide voice and meeting services for many medium and large organizations. Moving from a traditional PBX to Skype for Business Server for voice and conferencing often saved organizations millions or tens of millions of dollars, at least for the ones I helped migrate. Skype for Business continues to deliver excellent voice and conference quality and reliability for over 10 million active users and likely more than 100 million licensed enterprise seats. (While Microsoft recently announced Teams has 13 million daily active users , a vast majority of these users aren’t using Teams voice services, yet.)

So, Skype for Business is still providing voice and meeting services for many organizations, and yet almost all the news and marketing coming from Microsoft focuses on Teams.

Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite is an annual conference for developers and IT professionals at which Microsoft communicates its future direction and works to convince attendees to move in the same direction. Ignite session topics provide good insight into future focus areas for Microsoft.

254 session descriptions include a mention of “Teams,” such as: “Meetings made simple with Microsoft Teams” “Microsoft Teams Rooms deployment for an inclusive and enhanced meeting room” “Intelligent communications in Microsoft Teams” “Streamline business processes with the Microsoft Teams development platform”

Only 16 sessions include a mention of “Skype,” and over half of these are sessions focused on helping you move from Skype for Business to Teams. These include: “Upgrade from Skype to Teams,” slotted at five different times “Designing your Path from Skype for Business to Teams”



The message couldn’t be clearer: Teams makes things simpler, inclusive, enhanced, intelligent, and streamlined. Skype for Business is something to be moved away from.

While digital technology is based on binary decisions and logic, the truth is that most enterprise technology strategies are driven, at least initially, by opinion and emotion. Few organizations have the resources to evaluate every viable option, and so, “feeling” Skype for Business is dead stands a good chance of becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

2. Technically Skype for Business is being left behind

Beyond opinion and emotions, several quantitative factors are making Teams a stronger long-term platform when compared to Skype for Business.

Investment

Microsoft investments are fully focused on Teams (at the expense of Skype for Business). Microsoft as early as 2017 stated that 95% of its engineering effort is focused on Teams, along with 100% of its sales efforts.

Teams Capabilities Match and Exceed Skype for Business