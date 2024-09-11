An Open Office in the White House?

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently caused a stir when he tweeted that, if elected president, he'd rarely work in the Oval Office, but instead would convert the massive East Room into an open office where he'd have a desk among the West Wing types who'd staff his administration. This Business Insider article points out that the offices of Bloomberg's media company are all open plan, and of course the Bloomberg campaign rolled out the same kind of corporate-speak defense that companies use when they announce or defend open office plans to their employees.

You'd like to think that Bloomberg wouldn't really be planning to conduct state business in a huge room full of junior-level policy wonks; imagine the prime minister of Japan or Sweden or someplace perching on Bloomberg's little cushion-topped low-rise file cabinet next to his workstation, talking about whatever crises or trade deals the dignitary had come to Washington to discuss. Meanwhile, some staffer in the next row of workstations is arguing loudly with his girlfriend on the phone, and it's take your dog to work day so there's a golden retriever sniffing at the prime minister, etc., etc.

But that's the thing. The Bloomberg tweet was really more a message than a plan you'd really expect to be implemented. What Bloomberg was saying is that he's going to run the country like a business — not an old-school business, but a hip, fast-moving, Silicon Valley startup-style business. That's what open office means to people who own and/or run media empires and other big businesses. Needless to say, it's not generally what open office means to the people who don't have a second, oval-shaped office whose desk has its own name to retreat to when needed.

Bloomberg's tweet was a fairly bizarre development in the saga of the open office, but the issues behind it are real: What really is the most modern — and effective — way for people to work in offices today? Responses to the Bloomberg idea helped remind people of the many doubts about open offices' effectiveness in promoting collaboration and innovation, but there's still the problem of figuring out what does work to achieve these goals.

