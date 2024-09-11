Office Origami: Keeping Track of What You Need to Do

While paper folding — origami — may not be on your "to do" list, we are fairly certain that as an HR, facilities/real estate, IT, or other business leader, you have many things you need to do.

Microsoft, in the typical Microsoft way, provides multiple tools within its Office suite to manage tasks. Because many use Microsoft Office, in this episode of Office Origami we explore Outlook and Teams features that may help you get things done — or, at a minimum, keep track of all the things you are hoping to get done.

1:19 — Tasks and to dos in Outlook

4:30 — Tasks in Microsoft To Do

8:51 — Flagging emails to create tasks

9:42 — Tasks in the Teams Planner app

11:31 — Microsoft Lists

13:40 — Concluding thoughts

Beyond these initial episodes ( see Episode 1 here ), we will transition to focus on specific roles in HR, facilities/real estate, and IT management. And, through interviews with key business leaders, we will explore how specific technologies can optimize line-of-business productivity, as we all deal with the increase in hybrid work and the need for on-going effective hybrid collaboration and creativity.