Office Origami: Keeping Track of What You Need to Do

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
While paper folding — origami — may not be on your "to do" list, we are fairly certain that as an HR, facilities/real estate, IT, or other business leader, you have many things you need to do.
Microsoft, in the typical Microsoft way, provides multiple tools within its Office suite to manage tasks. Because many use Microsoft Office, in this episode of Office Origami we explore Outlook and Teams features that may help you get things done — or, at a minimum, keep track of all the things you are hoping to get done.
1:19 — Tasks and to dos in Outlook
4:30 — Tasks in Microsoft To Do
8:51 — Flagging emails to create tasks
9:42 — Tasks in the Teams Planner app
11:31 — Microsoft Lists
13:40 — Concluding thoughts
Beyond these initial episodes (see Episode 1 here), we will transition to focus on specific roles in HR, facilities/real estate, and IT management. And, through interviews with key business leaders, we will explore how specific technologies can optimize line-of-business productivity, as we all deal with the increase in hybrid work and the need for on-going effective hybrid collaboration and creativity.
Catch Kevin and and Tim live this September at Enterprise Connect 2021, where they'll be sharing their respective expertise on Microsoft Teams and the future of work. As a WorkSpace Connect reader, you can save $200 off your registration by using the code WSCAL200.
Enterprise collaboration is an important part of a company's everyday life. Having flexible workspaces for this collaboration is especially prevalent now. Read these updates on how collaborative workspaces are changing.
The company’s core tenets of prioritizing innovation, responsibly developing AI and maintaining the freedom to run the company as they see fit have contributed to a workspace-services company worth analyzing.