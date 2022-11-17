No Jitter Roll: Yamaha, Canon, ClearOne Share Latest Meeting Devices

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news dedicated to the communications and collaboration industry. This week, we report on the latest on video meeting devices, looking at new products from Yamaha and ClearOne, and then share details on Canon’s entry into the online video meeting space.

Yamaha Introduces Two Video Bar Devices

Video and audio collaboration device provider Yamaha announced two video collaboration systems/video bar devices, the CS-500 and CS-800. The CS-800 device is an all-in-one room system that features an integrated Yamaha microphone, speaker, camera, and video output via HDMI into one device; the CS-500 device features a microphone, camera, and video output via HDMI and uses the speakers from a connected display. Both devices feature a 4K camera and can be installed in a tabletop, wall hanging, or display-mounted option through add-on mounting accessories.

These devices also feature Yamaha's SoundCap Eye technology, which focuses in on the speakers' voice and automatically adjust the volume of the speaker for remote meeting participants. They also include a smart framing feature that uses AI to zoom in on the active speaker. Additionally, these devices include an Auto-Wake up that turns on displays automatically, and User Guide features that show users how to start a meeting.

Both devices will be available starting next month and are certified for Zoom Rooms.

Canon Enters Online Video Meeting Space

Canon U.S.A. released its Activate My Line of Sight (AMLOS) video communications and collaboration offering, marking Canon's entry into the online video collaboration space. AMLOS is a Microsoft Teams-compatible software and camera product bundle designed to support hybrid meetings with ad-hoc meetings.

The AMLOS software allows remote participants to customize their meeting experience with several video layout options, which include a dedicated video stream for an in-room whiteboard. Additionally, new meetings can be initiated with a gesture (thumbs up to start a meeting), and other gestures can control the meeting experience (an open-faced palm to end a meeting and a cupped hand gesture to take a screenshot of the whiteboard). The products also feature facial recognition, which can identify in-person participants and send a Teams invitation to recognized participants, Canon shared in a product brochure



Image: Canon

The AMLOS product is currently available through Canon's channel partners, and the software is available for $150 monthly/per room. Additionally, it will require the purchase of a Canon CR-N300 or CR-N500 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera for a longer zoom range and for a wider angle of view, respectively.

ClearOne Releases Meeting Room Camera

Conferencing and collaboration hardware provider ClearOne introduced its Unite 160 4K camera. Designed for large meeting rooms, the device supports video meeting platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Webex by Cisco, and GoToMeeting, and features AI-based capabilities like smart face tracking and auto speaker framing. The camera can also be controlled by an IR remote, an RS-232 connection, or UVC/UAC protocols.

