No Jitter Roll: Video E2EE; Desktop Device Updates

In this week’s No Jitter Roll we share updates around video end-to-end encryption (E2EE), desktop devices, AV and UC control panels, CPaaS platforms, and SD-WAN integrations.

Zoom E2EE Arrives for Meetings

Zoom last week announced availability of E2EE for meetings with up to 200 participants in a 30-day technical preview. For this E2EE implementation, Zoom uses the same 256-bit AES-GCM encryption that secures Zoom meetings by default. The additional E2EE enables meeting hosts to generate encryption keys and use public key cryptography for distribution to meeting participants, Zoom said. With this implementation, only participants have access to the encryption key, said Zoom, noting that in this setup its servers become more relays with no visibility into encryption keys.

Zoom’s E2EE feature is available on the Zoom desktop client version 5.4.0 for Mac and PC, the Android app, Zoom Rooms. E2EE for Zoom iOS is pending Apple App Store approval. Zoom E2EE is available to global users, free and paid, at no cost.

Avaya Expands Desktop Portfolio for Remote Workers

Avaya this week announced a revamp of its Avaya Vantage desktop device, the integration of Avaya Vantage and Avaya Spaces, as well as the addition of screen shifting capabilities to aid the remote worker and enhance the work-from-home (WFH) experience.

The latest version of Avaya Vantage, an all-in-one meeting solution, comes equipped with four microphones, wideband audio, and a high-definition conferencing camera. With this new version, Avaya expects employees to be able to “orchestrate their home office meetings experience in a way that works best for them,” said Anthony Bartolo, Avaya EVP and chief product officer, in a prepared statement.

With the Spaces collaboration app integration, users will be able to meet, message, manage tasks, share content, and collaborate in the cloud from the Vantage desktop device. Meanwhile, the new screen-shifting technology lets participants shift a presentation to a laptop screen with a single touch, Avaya said.

Avaya Vantage integrates with Avaya OneCloud platforms in addition to standards-based video infrastructure. This device-as-a-service offering is available for a monthly subscription fee.

Crestron Launches Building Control Touch Panels

Workplace technology provider Crestron last week unveiled the 70 Series on-wall and tabletop cloud-connected touch screens. The 70 Series Touch Screens enable control — touchless included — for AV, UC, lighting, and a variety of automated building systems, Crestron said. Admins can configure, deploy, and manage the touch screens via Crestron’s XiO Cloud remote operations service, Crestron said. The wall-mount version is available in five-, seven- and 10-inch sizes, while the tabletop version is available in seven- and 10-inch versions. Available for order now, the 70 Series Touch Screens range in price from $1,100 to $3,000.

IntelePeer Connects Contact Centers to the Cloud

CPaaS provider IntelePeer last week launched Atmosphere CPaaS Connectors that allow enterprises to add omnichannel automation, AI, and analytics on top of their on-premises and hybrid contact centers. Using the Atmosphere Connectors, contact centers can address customer experience challenges while maintaining control and security of their environments, IntelePeer said. They help companies running on-prem contact centers “add the modern capabilities they need to improve both the agent and customer experience without a complete system replacement,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, principal of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a prepared statement. Atmosphere CPaaS Connectors are generally available.

