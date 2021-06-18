No Jitter Roll: Teams Voice Services, Contact Center Offerings

This week we bring you news on enhancements to a pair of Microsoft Teams voice services, a team collaboration platform, and contact center announcements around industry-specific services, AI capabilities, and a workforce management integration.

Dialpad, IntelePeer Join Direct Routing Roster

This week, we saw a pair of announcements related to Microsoft Teams voice services, one from Dialpad and another from IntelePeer.

First, cloud communications provider Dialpad launched Dialpad for Microsoft Teams, a Direct Routing integration that connects Dialpad's telephony features and Voice Intelligence (Vi) capabilities to Teams. With Dialpad for Microsoft Team, users have access to Dialpad's global calling capabilities with PSTN connectivity in 49 countries and real-time transcriptions, analytics, and in-calling coaching and conversation insight via Dialpad Vi, Dialpad said.

Second, CPaaS provider IntelePeer announced the availability of Atmosphere Voice for Microsoft Teams, a service plan that provides Direct Routing capabilities so enterprises can leverage their existing SIP services for Teams calling. Additionally, the service features support for dynamic 911 so enterprises can send location information for users, even if they aren't working from a single workplace.

Google Transitions Rooms to Spaces, Enhances Workspace Security

Google this week in a blog post introduced a new workspace app, Spaces, and enhanced security and privacy features for Google Workspace.

With the announcement, Google will be transitioning its Rooms users to Spaces. With Spaces, users in Google Chat can create dedicated digital workspaces to organize topics, projects, and collaborators within Google Workspaces, Google said. Spaces today includes features such as presence indicators, custom statuses, and reactions; new features will be available on a rolling basis, Google added.

On the security side, Google Workspace now includes client-side encryption of data, trust rules for Google Drive, Drive labels for classifying stored files, and enhanced phishing and malware protection, Google said.

Talkdesk Delivers Vertical-Specific Solutions

At its OpenTalk 2021 event this week, CCaaS provider Talkdesk revealed three industry-specific offerings for financial, healthcare, and retail. They are:

Financial Services Experience Cloud Platform – aims to allow companies to support borrowers, resolve client issues, streamline the collections process, connect client data, ensure compliance with industry banking regulations, and resolve additional use cases through AI and automation, analytics, and out-of-the-box integrations critical to banking systems and processors, Talkdesk said.

– aims to allow companies to support borrowers, resolve client issues, streamline the collections process, connect client data, ensure compliance with industry banking regulations, and resolve additional use cases through AI and automation, analytics, and out-of-the-box integrations critical to banking systems and processors, Talkdesk said. Healthcare Experience Cloud Platform – combines technology like speech-to-text, natural language processing, pre-trained AI, and sentiment analysis with healthcare-specific content and integrations so that providers can enhance the quality of patient outcomes and improve the clinical experience, Talkdesk said. Other highlights include ready-to-launch healthcare workflows, and integrations with electronic health record systems in addition to core contact center functions like reminders, scheduling, wayfinding, post-discharge follow-up, referral management, and satisfaction surveys, Talkdesk added.

– combines technology like speech-to-text, natural language processing, pre-trained AI, and sentiment analysis with healthcare-specific content and integrations so that providers can enhance the quality of patient outcomes and improve the clinical experience, Talkdesk said. Other highlights include ready-to-launch healthcare workflows, and integrations with electronic health record systems in addition to core contact center functions like reminders, scheduling, wayfinding, post-discharge follow-up, referral management, and satisfaction surveys, Talkdesk added. Retail Smart Service – enables merchants to automate the majority of the most common consumer inquiries about product orders, shipping status, and post-purchase returns. With CRM and e-commerce integration; AI tools like agent assistance, digital and voice virtual agents; IVR; and SMS, merchants will be able to deliver tailored recommendations and improve customer interactions, Talkdesk said.

NICE Introduces Voice-of-the-Customer AI Solution

Enterprise software provider NICE this week launched Enlighten AI Feedback, an out-of-the-box analytics offering aimed at enabling organizations to identify and turn at-risk customers into loyal promoters — preventing churn, NICE said. This AI engine listens to and interprets 100% of interactions by combining Enlighten AI Routing with NICE Satmetrix Voice of the Customer. Leveraging pre-trained models, Enlighten AI Feedback allows enterprises to identify unresolved customer requests and head off customer churn, NICE added. Models like these can “help us understand the behaviors that actually lead to better outcomes,” said contact center analyst Sheila McGee-Smith, of McGee-Smith Analytics, in this related post.

Fuze, Verint Partner on Contact Center Integration

Cloud communications provider Fuze and customer engagement platform provider Verint announced a partnership to integrate Verint Workforce Management into Fuze's contact center platform. With the integration, Fuze contact center customers will have access to Verint's planning, forecasting, and workload scheduling capabilities, Fuze said.

