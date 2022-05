In its latest monthly Teams blog entry, Microsoft rounded up its latest update to its Microsoft Teams platform, which give users a host of new features and updates to Teams meetings, calling, chat, frontline, and admin capabilities.

For meetings, the company shared new features, which include:

Teams users on Firefox will now have desktop and window screen sharing support for meetings. Live captions are GA for Azure Virtual Desktop and Citrix: Teams users on VDI for Azure Virtual Desktop and Citrix will now have access to the live captions feature.

For calling, the company made several updates, including:

Admins can now inform users about emergency calling via a customizable banner that will appear within the Calls app, and they’ll be able to acknowledge the notification by clicking on it. Outlook contacts for calling: Users can now view Outlook contacts, and associated phone numbers, through a drop-down selection on the dial pad in the Calls app or when transferring a call.

For chat and collaboration, the company added:

Users can now click on one of three suggested replies in Teams chat to respond to a previous message. Filters for non-meeting chats: A new chat filter feature will filter out meeting chats and chats with bots and only display one-on-one or group chats.

A new chat filter feature will filter out meeting chats and chats with bots and only display one-on-one or group chats. Power Automate file upload update: When a user uploads a file to the Power Automate portal, the file will now show within the window of a Teams Approval request.

For frontline workers, updates include:

Default tag management settings in Teams Admin Center will include Team owners and members, which will allow users to create, edit and adjust tags to fit their team. Walkie Talkie app is now available on Kyocera 5G Rugged Smartphones: Kyocera’s DuraForce Ultra 5G and DuraSport 5G devices are available with the Walkie Talkie app and a push-to-talk button.

For admin tools, Microsoft shared:

Users can now search and request access to blocked apps. Previously, when a user would search for apps in the Teams Client marketplace, blocked apps wouldn't display. Follow Office preview extends to Mac: Mac users are now able to take advantage of public preview features before they are released to the public. Admins can accomplish this by adding the "follow Office preview" policy to a specific Mac user.

