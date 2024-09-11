HR Software Update: AllianceHCM, Bambee Launch New Products

In this WorkSpace Connect news wrap-up, we share HR software announcements related to payroll and expense management from two companies.

Bambee Releases Payroll Tool

This week, HR software provider Bambee launched Guided Payroll, a payroll product with built-in HR guidance. The Guided Payroll features payroll compliance recommendations, standard payroll processes, two-day direct deposit options, and automated filing of federal, state, and local taxes. Currently, the product is available for $4 per employee after subscribing to Bambee's HR Autopilot product, which includes a dedicated HR manager, and it is free for companies under 20 employees.

In addition to Guided Payroll, Bambee offers a range of tools for onboarding, policy creation and record retention, staff compliance training & certification, employee feedback and coaching, employee management, and HR auditing through its HR Autopilot and HR Manager services.

AllianceHCM Adds Expense Management Capabilities

Human capital management (HCM) software provider AllianceHCM revealed its latest HR software product, the expense management platform. The AllianceHCM expense management service features capabilities for capturing receipts on mobile and desktop devices, logging travel miles, auto-calculating IRS standard mileage rates, approving and rejecting expense reports, and reimbursing funds. The expense management feature is an add-on service for existing clients, and pricing is available upon request.

"Our solution provides our users the ability to streamline the submission process by creating multiple expense line items from receipts by simply taking a photo from your phone," Matt Umholtz, president of AllianceHCM, said. "Coupling expense management with our payroll system really expedites the end-to-end process from expense submission to reimbursement deployment."