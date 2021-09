Google this week announced updates across its portfolio of collaboration and communication apps, including its team collaboration app Spaces (previously named Rooms within Google Chat), its video meeting service Google Meet, Google Meet calling, and others, as well as new devices designed for Google Meet.

Spaces updates will roll out in the coming months and include:

Updated navigation — Spaces, inbox, chats, and meetings will now be viewable from a single side pane.

Ability to search everything in Spaces — Updated search capabilities will let users search all content within a Space and in other Spaces.

Admin, security features — Admins will soon have more control over Spaces, including tools for content moderation.

Additionally, Google revealed several hybrid-inspired features to its various apps, which are:

Companion mode for Google Meet — Available this November, companion mode will allow users to host and join a meeting from a conference room with their laptop and let them leverage the in-room audio and video capabilities without audio feedback. Live translation will also be available for Companion mode by end of the year, Google said.

Google Meet calling for Workspace — Google's Meet calling service will be added to Workspace, which will allow users to make ad-hoc calls from chats, people cards, and Spaces.

Google also unveiled several new Google Meet devices and two existing devices that are now Google Meet certified. First, Google announced two all-in-one video conferencing devices, the Series One Desk 27 and Series One Board 65. The Series One Desk 27 is a 27’ device designed for small shared spaces, while the Series One Board 65 is a 65’ device that can be fitted with an optional stand. Both devices feature built-in Jamboard collaboration capabilities, external display support, and the ability to connect with a laptop using a USB-C connection, Google said.