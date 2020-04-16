Don’t Stop at Engage... Empower Your WFH Employees

Shelter-in-place orders spurred by the spread of COVID-19 have given rise to unprecedented numbers of people needing to set up home offices on the fly and businesses the world over scrambling to find ways to keep their employees connected and engaged.

Fortunately, leading enterprise communications providers have mature cloud-based UC solutions that don’t discriminate based on location. In other words, their UC-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions will give your employees just what they need to keep collaborating from their homes just as if they were working in an office.

With an offering such as Microsoft Teams, for example, employees can chat with team members and other colleagues, as well as make phone calls, meet via video, and share content all via a single client.

Even better for businesses, especially during these trying times, is the ability to get such a solution as a fully-managed service from a global network provider such as Tata Communications. Using a managed Teams service, for example, you can offload the onus of making sure nothing impacts communications and collaboration capabilities or inhibits employee productivity.

And, because Tata owns the global network and can watch over the solutions end to end, we can minimize incidents your employees might encounter. What’s more, we can support them 24/7, globally. For IT, benefits include:

Single point of accountability for licensing, devices, voice, and meetings

Ability to eliminate redundant licenses

Proactive monitoring and robust reporting that assures complete visibility and control

Dedicated program management, customer success management, and service assurance throughout the lifecycle of your deployment

To help during this crisis period, Tata has put in place a rapid-response program that allows businesses to maximize the use of Teams for their newly remote workforces without making a financial commitment — at no cost during a 30-day trial period. With its managed service, Tata will enable you to spin up a WFH workforce, overseeing tenant and user onboarding and adoption globally. Tata offers Direct Routing and PSTN replacement with domestic voice coverage across 27 countries, toll-free coverage in 112 countries, local number support in 63 countries, and international calling in 220 countries. In addition, the rapid-response program allows businesses the ability to use enterprise-grade global voice and video support for Microsoft's Teams Rooms meeting solution.