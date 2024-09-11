Beyond 2020: Power of the Workplace

Have you ever considered the workplace as a leadership tool? If not, perhaps you should... a top priority right behind creating a safe environment.

Such is the advice of Bob Fox, chairman and principal at FOX Architects and founder of Work Design Magazine , as shared during the recent "Beyond 2020: Designing for the Future of Work" webinar hosted by PLASTARC , a social research, workplace innovation, and real estate strategy firm. Here's the thing, Fox said: With most everybody working remotely, the ability to iterate on ideas and innovate is one of the biggest challenges for businesses today, yet it remains so vital to economic development globally. Once assured of a safe working environment, people want to get back in the office, so they can interact, share ideas, and learn from each other, he added.

That's why he considers the workplace "almost as a leadership tool," Fox said. "In order for leaders to really effectively guide their organizations, they've got to have that environment where people are all on the same page, sharing ideas, and working together."

Workplace as a leadership tool is one of a handful of interesting forward-looking concepts that bubbled up during the webinar, as participants shared how they envision the future of work. Here's a sampling of additional talking points:

Activity-Based Working: A Renewal — A hybrid week of in-office and remote work is, undoubtedly, the inevitable future for many people. That reality will accelerate the trend toward creating activity-based workplaces, said Nick LiVigne, head of product at Convene, a meeting, event, and office space provider. "Activity-based workplace as a [workplace] design foundation ... going forward becomes table stakes" — even among organizations that have previously resisted the idea, he said. Seeing zero utilization of a workplace has forced organizations to rethink their fixed-desk approaches, and many are finding that the activity-based workplace, which allows people to select the workspace that's best suitable to the task at hand, is most sensical, he added.

As painful as the pandemic has been, it has given rise to thought-provoking conversations around the workplace, and that's exciting, LiVigne said. Clearly, the workplace is here to stay, he added. "The power of place has been confirmed through all of this. We were OK, in a remote sense, and we've realized we can do that a lot more. But we know that we need to get back to an office environment in some form." That'll look different, he concluded, "but it won't be unrecognizable."