The world of work continues to change, presenting businesses with many new challenges and opportunities. Cultural shifts and changing work styles are moving us into an era of “Great Experimentation” as organisations look for new and digital-first ways to improve employee experiences and customer outcomes. So, what exactly is the current workplace transformation state of play?

How are businesses progressing on the path to the future of work, and what help do they need? In this Zoom webinar , Principal Analyst Adam Holtby will share key insights from Omdia’s 2022 Future of Work survey and study. He will discuss the strategic and people- centric priorities shaping workplace transformation and share insights on the technologies and digital partnerships businesses are looking towards for help.