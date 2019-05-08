Don't Fall into the Text Analytics Trap

Customer experience (CX) professionals need to be vigilant when they hear promises like “your call center call recordings can be transcribed in real time and processed through text analytics to derive insights.” This refrain tends to be emphasized by CX platform vendors that rely exclusively on text analytics to process feedback from customers. Sounds reasonable, right?

The issue is that voice communication is dramatically different from text-based communication. If you go down the voice transcript to text analytics route, your results will be less than adequate. The primary reason is that it’s not simply about what was spoken. Rather, it’s how you say it, when you speak it. Even what you might not be saying within a dialogue will influence intent and sentiment within voice communication!

The following will educate CX pros with the information needed to understand why voice is fundamentally different from text. This awareness will enable you to effectively take advantage of the voices of your customers and agents to drive CX enhancements.

We Don’t Talk and Write the Same Way

In 2015, cognitive scientists at Johns Hopkins University discovered that writing and speaking are supported by different parts of the brain. This impacts not just the motor control for writing and how you form words when you speak, but also word and phrase construction. Some examples of the differences include:

Text analytics resources, such as what is frequently available from many CX platforms, have been trained on text data. As such, they were exclusively built with the structure of that data in mind (punctuation, single speaker, third-person formal, spell-checked text).