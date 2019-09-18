Twilio Rated Top in SIP Customer Satisfaction, Again

Twilio is the #1 SIP trunking provider for 2019, according to customers surveyed in the Eastern Management Group’s new SMB SIP trunking satisfaction study. The survey of businesses from 1-500 employees covers 84% of the worldwide SIP trunking market.

In the Eastern Management Group 2019 survey, more than 3,000 IT managers evaluated their SIP provider in six categories covering overall product satisfaction, vendor experience, and customer delight. Side-by-side comparisons were performed on 29 SIP trunk providers – accounting for the majority of all SIP sales. The study results are presented in the Eastern Management Group report " 2019 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction.

In addition to being rated #1 overall in satisfaction by customers, Twilio received some of the highest scores recorded by the Eastern Management Group for the customer satisfaction measurement in both the technology and product. Twilio received four-star ratings (out of four) in almost all the customer satisfaction measurements. Twilio also achieved a high score in the Recommend-To-A-Friend measurement and Top-10-Leader recognition. This marks, the second consecutive year that Twilio has been rated #1 by customers in SIP trunking.

Understanding Twilio

At its core Twilio is a cloud communications platform company with twenty-four offices in fourteen countries and 64,000 customers. Our survey finds a widely distributed business serving customers operating in the U.S., Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Europe.

Twilio’s $650 million (CY18) business is a cloud market Swiss Army knife providing solutions in marketing, operations, customer service, and SIP trunking. As a SIP trunking provider Twilio is part of the $17 billion SIP trunking industry, according to the Eastern Management Group’s report “ 2018-2024 SIP Global Market 7-Year Forecast and Analysis .” Twilio’s SIP portfolio includes “Elastic SIP Trunking,” which connects legacy voice applications to Twilio’s “Super Network” over IP infrastructure with globally-available phone numbers and pay-as-you-go pricing.

Twilio brands itself as offering a different way to think about SIP Trunking:

Twilio’s cloud architecture allows customers to deploy all over the world instantly, from the Twilio console or via API.

With on-demand scale and Twilio’s unlimited capacity, Elastic SIP trunking provides customers the flexibility to scale, with endless concurrent call paths.

Flexible pricing offers pay-as-you-go pricing for SIP trunking connectivity, saving customers from paying for unused services. Twilio delivers some of the lowest prices in the market; they start at $0.0045/min. for origination and $0.007/min. for termination.



Eastern Management Group’s own research finds 85% of Twilio’s customers are businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Customers with three to 50 employees represent 70% of Twilio’s customer base. But not all of Twilio customers are SMBs; three percent have more than 20,000 employees, according to our survey.

In terms of vertical markets, our survey showed half of Twilio customers are commercial sector businesses (e.g., professional services, banking), and healthcare. Twilio attracts savvy customers that are heavy users of unified communications applications. More than half have a contact center, and half have video applications.