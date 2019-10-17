Orange, BT, Tata: Customer-Approved SIP Trunk Providers

Mid-market and enterprise customers have many exceptional SIP trunking providers to select from. But the best vendors, according to IT manager customers are Orange, BT, and Tata.

In the Eastern Management Group 2019 SIP trunking customer satisfaction study of mid-market and enterprise customers, 3,000 companies rated their provider. Each did so for six customer satisfaction measurements in three categories: product, vendor experience, and customer delight. The survey examined 13 SIP trunk providers with side-by-side comparisons performed by the Eastern Management Group.

The worldwide survey focuses on businesses with 500 to more than 20,000 employees, with survey data provided by IT manager customers. The Eastern Management Group findings are presented in the " 2019 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction Report on Mid-Market and Enterprise Business " report.

The survey shows Orange leads all SIP trunking providers, walking away with the highest total score and a four-star overall rating. Customers give Orange some of the best marks recorded for both the vendor experience and customer delight research categories. BT is on equal footing with Orange, and in some categories, they score higher than Orange. BT is the only provider receiving four-stars in all of the vendor experience measurements.