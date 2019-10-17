Orange, BT, Tata: Customer-Approved SIP Trunk Providers

Mid-market and enterprise customers have many exceptional SIP trunking providers to select from. But the best vendors, according to IT manager customers are Orange, BT, and Tata.
In the Eastern Management Group 2019 SIP trunking customer satisfaction study of mid-market and enterprise customers, 3,000 companies rated their provider. Each did so for six customer satisfaction measurements in three categories: product, vendor experience, and customer delight. The survey examined 13 SIP trunk providers with side-by-side comparisons performed by the Eastern Management Group.
The survey shows Orange leads all SIP trunking providers, walking away with the highest total score and a four-star overall rating. Customers give Orange some of the best marks recorded for both the vendor experience and customer delight research categories. BT is on equal footing with Orange, and in some categories, they score higher than Orange. BT is the only provider receiving four-stars in all of the vendor experience measurements.
Tata received four-stars from mid-market and enterprise customers for its product. Also, customers gave the company high satisfactions across many measurements – making Tata an IT manager darling.
For mid-market and enterprise customers, they have many SIP trunking options to choose from. The top five according to Eastern Management Group’s research include:
- Orange – The company’s flagship SIP trunk product Business Talk is available in more than 160 countries.
- BT – Many of BT’s largest customers have HQs or major operations in the U.S. The company maintains 2,600 employees in 16 key U.S. cities.
- Tata – The $2.9 billion (annual sales) company gets more than three-quarters of its business from outside India.
- Twilio – The company’s SIP portfolio is used by 50,000 businesses worldwide. Twilio consistently demonstrates an ability to outperform across all sizes of customer, from small to enterprise, as we reported in No Jitter.
- Level 3 – This mega-company has a global network and enormous personnel assets. The business became part of CenturyLink in late 2017.
Every company evaluated in the SIP satisfaction study is a provider in the $14.4 billion (2018) SIP trunk market, one which is projected to grow 7.6% annually through 2020. The SIP trunk market is growing at more than 1.75 times that of worldwide IT spending, according to the Eastern Management Group report “2018-2024 SIP Global Market 7-Year Forecast and Analysis
Vendors in the mid-market and enterprise survey satisfaction study are all driven by SIP revenue opportunities. As the market grows, customer satisfaction will also become a brand differentiator as providers look to grow their market share and influence.
The research used in this post comes from the following Eastern Management Group sources: "2019 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction Report on Mid-Market and Enterprise Business" report and models, and “2018-2024 SIP Global Market 7-Year Forecast and Analysis.” For more information on these studies and reports, please contact our analyst team or John Malone directly at 212-738-9402 Ext. 2201 or [email protected]