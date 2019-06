Whether you are a dedicated contact center employed by one or multiple organizations, an enterprise with on-premises facilities, or an enterprise outsourcing to a provider, the cloud offers fast deployment, reduced costs, a unified infrastructure, and an overall improved customer experience. More than 62% of organizations now have their contact center in the cloud and 46% of companies that don’t, are considering migrating, according to a DMG Consulting study

Innovative contact center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions are offering strong alternatives in the market today. Unlike traditional cloud-based contact centers, CCaaS solutions do not utilize legacy TDM connections, but are IP based, enabling enterprises to integrate communications channels with CRM systems. This provides sales agents with end-to-end visibility of the customer record during a call, which can allow them to further enhance the customer experience.

To maximize value from a CCaaS solution, however, a global SIP Trunk is essential. Here are five ways by which a global SIP Trunk can help you get the best out of your CCaaS platform.

Security: Security is key for any CCaaS platform. Good global SIP providers offer Transport Layer Security (TLS) – building encryption into the signaling layer, while a secure RTP feature protects VoIP traffic as it traverses global networks. This is critical for sectors such as financial services, where secure customer channels are imperative, to eliminate risk to sensitive customer information. Efficiency: Contact centers often operate from several overseas locations. Rather than working with a number of regional SIP trunk providers to cater for geographically dispersed branches, partnering with just one global SIP provider for your CCaaS platform offers worldwide coverage. This significantly reduces overall cost of ownership. Scalability and feature set: A global SIP provider can expand with the needs of the contact center business, providing toll-free, inbound, and two-way numbers in any market needed. It also offers flexibility to increase or decrease channels based on traffic requirements. What’s more, a SIP Trunk allows an improved feature set, enhancing the capabilities of the platform. Support for follow-the-sun models: More and more contact centers are migrating from a 9-to-5 model to a follow-the-sun operating model to enhance customer service. A global SIP Trunk provider makes it easy to configure and manage the migration to this type of model from a technical perspective, eliminating the need to integrate routing setups from multiple providers from different geographies. Compliance: As governments around the world direct increased scrutiny toward cloud platforms of all kinds, it’s paramount that contact centers ensure the virtual numbers that accompany their CCaaS platforms are compliant with local regulations -- including telecommunications licensing, emergency calling, and lawful intercept requirements. A global SIP Trunk provider fully complies with local regulatory requirements and provides services mandatory for the protection and safety of users and agents alike.