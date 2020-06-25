4 SIP Trunking Vendors Enterprises Prefer and Why

The concept of working-from-home is drawing attention to reliable, versatile SIP trunking. The artful term is aptly named carrier-grade SIP trunking, which I recently wrote about in this related No Jitter post , and it should go a long way when meeting your vendor flexibility requirements. Now is the time to revisit your company's global network, its SIP trunking vendors, and their ability to adjust to your rapidly changing needs, then select which one fits the bill. In this post, I'll look at what makes four unique carrier-grade SIP trunking providers are favored most by large enterprises.

Lessons from the Enterprise

As they should be, enterprises are discriminating SIP trunk buyers. With at least 500 employees, they have standing IT departments, extensive communications expertise, complex networks, global customers, and demanding expectations of vendors. It matters little whether your company is small, mid-market, or enterprise level. There are lessons to draw from large customers, particularly when they will share SIP trunking experiences and opinions.

So, what makes these four vendors the most preferred? In a new Eastern Management Group customer study, all received the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS). More specifically, all large enterprise customers surveyed would recommend all four SIP providers to a friend.