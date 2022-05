Written by CX industry expert Stephen Loynd, this whitepaper focuses on the challenges facing IT leaders looking to protect WaH & hybrid workforces. In particular, the paper examines the impact of the pandemic on security frameworks and how IT leaders have adjusted their policies and tech stacks.

Download this whitepaper to learn about:

The key trends in IT security for remote workforces

The key technologies to ensure endpoint security

Operational policies and communication policies for your employees

Brought to you by: