With the edge of a network now effectively extending to people's homes, many enterprises are finding that their hub-and-spoke WANs aren't cutting it , in that traditional architecture neither takes into account cloud services nor, more importantly, factors in today’s WFH security threats . As such, many enterprises are exploring SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.

Cisco today added to their options, introducing a portfolio of WAN edge devices and software. The new Catalyst 8000 Edge Platforms allow enterprises to adopt a SASE architecture and support on-prem SD-WAN security, Cisco said. The portfolio includes the:

Catalyst 8300 Series Edge — for branch site connectivity, these edge routing devices offer improved performance over Cisco’s older-generation integrated services routers

— for branch site connectivity, these edge routing devices offer improved performance over Cisco’s older-generation integrated services routers Catalyst 8500 Series Edge — for data center, colocation, and aggregation sites, these routers feature integrated 40G and 100G Ethernet ports and is powered by Cisco's Quantum Flow Processor for security and network services

— for data center, colocation, and aggregation sites, these routers feature integrated 40G and 100G Ethernet ports and is powered by Cisco's Quantum Flow Processor for security and network services Catalyst 8000V Edge Software — a virtual routing platform for deployment in the cloud or virtualized on Cisco’s 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System

Additionally, Cisco had added wireless WAN device alternatives. The new Catalyst Cellular Gateway devices, which are manageable via Cisco’s SD-WAN dashboard, gives enterprises the option of using cellular as a backup option or primary SD-WAN link, Cisco said. Initially, the Catalyst Cellular Gateway will support Advanced 4G LTE CAT 18 speeds, with 5G versions coming shortly after, Cisco said.

The Cisco Catalyst 8300 and 8500 and Cisco Cellular Catalyst Gateways are available now. Availability for the Cisco Catalyst 8000V will follow in December, Cisco said. All the products include Cisco's intent-based networking service, Cisco DNA, which is available in three tiers.