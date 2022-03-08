Go the Recording Software Route With Your Compliance Management

Future orientation (the extent to which an individual considers the future, anticipates consequences, and plans before acting) is critical to business growth. The objective must be to create integrated environments to enable companies to access all the tools necessary to exchange information, communicate across teams, and collaborate efficiently. As compliance is a topic of growing interest, we at ASC have made it our goal to develop solutions that make it easy for our customers to comply with regulatory requirements.

Compliance is dependent on accurate information and appropriate accounting processes, in addition to the people who set up and administer those processes. An effective business management solution can facilitate compliance by helping to manage valid and accessible information through transparent processes set up in compliance with industry and regulatory standards.

Integration of ASC’s Compliance Recording Software Recording Insights in Dynamics 365 offers Recording Control, Replay of Sessions, and Analytics Results in the CRM:

Thanks to ASC’s Recording Insights integration—a native app for compliance recording in Microsoft Teams into Dynamics 365—users gain full control of their compliance management and comprehensive insights into customer call interactions right within their CRM. And there is more: Recordings can be started directly from within Dynamics 365 and linked to the respective customer entity.

Gain control of critical information, processes, and reports:

Recorded media is listed in the customer’s CRM timeline. That way, users can see the entire customer history, information generated within the CRM, and additional content from customer call interactions.

Recorded calls can be replayed directly within Recording Insights via a link.

Timeline entries offer the possibility to display metadata and transcription while keeping the recording in the protected compliance environment of ASC’s Recording Insights infrastructure.

ASC's Compliance Policy Engine results can also enrich timeline entries by categorizing conversations or detecting specific key phrases. This way, for example, it is possible to mark calls that lead to a transaction or auto-set the retention time for compliance conversations that must be archived and kept available for several years.