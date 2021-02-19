No Jitter Roll: SD-WAN Portfolio Expansion, Video Devices

This week we share announcements around an SD-WAN portfolio expansion, antimicrobial technology for phones, a videobar, new leadership appointments, and a voice communications acquisition.

Verizon Business Expands Managed SD-WAN Portfolio

Verizon Business this week said it has added three Cisco-based managed services to its SD-WAN portfolio to give enterprises greater flexibility in supporting a distributed mobile workforce and accelerating migration to cloud services — two primary SD-WAN use cases. The expansion of this long-standing partnership includes managed service tiers for Cisco SD-WAN powered by Meraki, to include a management capability for Cisco Meraki MV smart cameras; managed SD-WAN powered by Viptela for the Cisco ISR1100 Series platform, for use at smaller branch offices; and co-managed Cisco SD WAN powered by Viptela, which allows customers to control security and application policies on their own while offloading fault, performance, and configuration management to Verizon.

Poly Joins Antimicrobial Technology Movement

Poly this week announced the addition of built-in Microban antimicrobial protection to its series of Poly Rove wireless phones: the Rove DECT IP, Poly Rove 30, and Poly Rove 40. Use of the antimicrobial protection will help phones “stay cleaner longer and fight the growth of product damaging bacteria,” plus allow frontline workers to feel more confident while using the devices in places such as warehouses, retail centers, and hospitals,” Poly said.

Mitel is also on the heels of secure office solutions after launching its 6920t and 6930t IP desk phones earlier this month, the first in its portfolio built using antimicrobial-treated plastics.

Bose Videobar Becomes Generally Available

Bose Professional this week announced general availability of its Bose Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device. Intended for use in meeting spaces, this videobar comes equipped with some of the following features and capabilities:

Six beam-steering microphones that actively focus on voices in the room and reject noise

Single-cable USB connectivity to reduce clutter and make mounting the device easier for the user

A 4K ultra-HD camera with auto-framing so remote participants can see presenters, whiteboards, and other in-room objects

Proprietary inducers that support multimedia presentations and deliver room-filling sound from a USB-connected laptop or wireless Bluetooth device

In addition, users can connect a smartphone via Bluetooth to use as a standalone speakerphone or stream music, Bose said. The Bose Videobar VB1 is Microsoft Teams-certified and can be configured with Bose Work Configuration software, available as an app or via web browser, Bose added.



Bose Videobar VB1 all-in-one conferencing device

TPx Designates New Execs

Managed services and cloud communications provider TPx this week revealed the addition of three new executives. Ashley Arbuckle, who TPx said is a technology and cybersecurity expert, has joined the company as chief product officer. Mark Roberts, formerly with PGi, has joined the company as CMO; and Aditi Dravid, who has served in the role of senior and business partner for public and private companies alike, is general counsel and secretary. Arbuckle will oversee the TPx products in the market; Roberts will take charge of all marketing operations; Dravid holds responsibility for legal and compliance activities, TPx said. Each will report to CEO Don Joos and work closely with the executive team to create scale, drive strategy, and help build and maintain client relationships, TPx added.

Sinch to Acquire Inteliquent, Increase U.S. Visibility