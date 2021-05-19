Theta Lake, Dubber Target Compliance for UC&C

As companies in heavily regulated industries face the challenge of supporting remote workers in many locations and across a number of endpoints, UC and collaboration vendors have been busy updating their portfolios with the aim of meeting the demanding needs of compliance, legal, security, risk, and audit teams. This week, for example, saw compliance-related news from collaboration security and compliance provider Theta Lake and call recording provider Dubber.

Theta Lakes Extends Position with Microsoft Teams

From Theta Lake, we’ve learned that the company has received compliance recording certification for Microsoft Teams. With Theta Lake’s compliance modules, which leverage Microsoft APIs, enterprises can support full recording, capture, archiving, and risk remediation of communications and content within Teams, Theta Lake said. Specifically, Theta Lake offers the following compliance measures for Teams:

For Teams channel messages, group chat, and 1:1 chat – ability to capture messages — including edited and deleted ones — images/GIFs, reactions, files, and documents; SEC 17a-4 archiving (including third-party email archive integrations); supervision of and remediation for compliance, acceptable use, data privacy risks, and malicious URLs.

For Teams meetings – compliance recording, archiving, and full analysis and supervision for video, voice, and chat content.

For OneDrive – ability to capture, archive, and detect risks in audio and video recordings, documents, and other stored content

For security and compliance monitoring – delivers advanced security configuration validation and enforcement reporting on key Teams settings

For compliance training – a real-time compliance advisor provides coaching and personalized resources for employees while in meetings

The call recording compliance capabilities and certification should allow organizations to meet a wide variety of regulatory requirements in North America and Europe, as well as to better supervise communications with an eye on safety and security for the business and employees, Theta Lake said.

Besides the Teams recording certification, Theta Lakes has earned co-sell-ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, the company announced.

Dubber Adds Compliance and Unified Call Recording (UCR) Options

More broadly, Dubber has added three compliance options to its Unified Call Recording product. They are:

UCR Compliance Edition – aimed at compliance leaders who need to manage, monitor, store, and review conversations. These compliance managers can capture, store, search, and review recordings and data from multiple sources in real-time, Dubber said. Pricing starts at $15 per month per endpoint and up to 10 users.

Premier Compliance Edition – gives compliance teams of up to 10 individuals access to AI-enriched insights, alerts, search, and sentiment analysis. Additional features include transcription, legal hold and discovery, and smart keyword, Dubber said. Pricing starts at $30 monthly per endpoint and up to 10 users.

Voice Intelligence Cloud Compliance Edition – includes the same features as Dubber Premier compliance, but is meant for compliance teams that only need to record calls and store data in a single place. Pricing starts at $1,600 for 250 endpoints and access for one user — with additional plans to support more endpoints and users, Dubber said.

Dubber's new cloud-based UCR compliance offerings capture conversational content across virtually any network, device, or collaboration platform. Plus, enterprises can store all voice, video, and text conversations compliantly in one location, for accessing and processing instantaneously, Adrian Di Pietrantonio, co-founder and EVP of global channels and alliances, at Dubber, said in an email exchange with No Jitter.

Ultimately, Dubber’s goal is to provide products that automate key tasks and reduce the cost and complexity of recording calls and finding data hidden within conversations, Di Pietrantonio said. For example, companies can implement policies such as when calls and online meetings should be automatically recorded and captured as required by relevant corporate or regulatory mandate. In the case of an audit, he added, search functionality helps reduce the pain of find historical and real-time data.

Separately, Dubber also this week announced availability of three core products, comprising for capturing and using voice intelligence, Dubber said. These new Dubber offerings are:

You – for people who need to capture, store, and revisit conversations, this product automates the recording of phone calls, meetings, and video without requiring hardware or software, and provides unlimited lifetime storage. Monthly pricing plans start at $15 per recording endpoint.

Teams – assists managers and leaders who need centralized review and control of sales, operation, and consumer insights recordings and data. Monthly pricing plans start at $20 per recording endpoint.

Premier – unlocks all AI-enriched functionalities, such as transcriptions, alerts, and notifications, including for integration with business intelligence and CRM applications. Monthly pricing plans start at $50 per recording endpoint.

In addition, Dubber said, users can complement these services with add-ons that provide Dubber recordings, metadata, transcriptions, and sentiment insights to Salesforce records; archive call records; connect recordings and data to applications, storage and dashboards; and review and manage recordings, transcriptions, and data with a single click.