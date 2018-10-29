Choosing the Right SIP Provider In this sponsored post, Comcast shares advice on how to ensure your provider offers the flexibility and functionality your enterprise needs.

In this sponsored post, Comcast shares advice on how to ensure your provider offers the flexibility and functionality your enterprise needs.

SIP trunking provides enterprises with a cost-effective, feature-rich option to deploy and expand communications networks. When choosing a SIP provider it's important to do research to ensure the services contracted match needs and objectives.

SIP providers aren't all the same; they differ in the type, quality, and range of services they offer, as well as on pricing and support. Picking one can get confusing, but if you keep your eye on what's important -- quality of service, compatibility, security, and scalability -- you're more likely to make the right decision.

And of course, with software-defined networks and digitization gaining traction, make sure your provider offers the flexibility and functionality that a modern enterprise needs.

Quality of Service

Since SIP services share IP networks with other workloads, it's important to select a provider with a solid QoS record. Spotty, low-quality service will drive users, partners, and customers to distraction. In a recent study by Nemertes Research, 39% of those surveyed stated that reliability is the primary driver for using SIP.

Compatibility

In the old days of voice communications, phone companies issued equipment to customers, but today, businesses can source handsets, softphones, unified communications and telephony services from a variety of providers, sometimes causing compatibility issues. Make sure your provider can support existing equipment. Compatibility with UCC can help manage operational costs, according to the same survey by Nemertes.

Security

Service providers must consider the ever-changing internal and external attack vectors bad actors may use to try invading a company's network. Not only important is it for the business to secure its voice network, but for the service provider to follow fundamental security principals.

Scalability

Your service must scale as your company grows, from a minimal set of concurrent calls to as many as your business needs, and across locations anywhere in the U.S. Even a local business can grow beyond its geographic borders, so if you have plans to grow, you'll want support without a significant disturbance to business operations.

Support for Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is reshaping how we communicate. SIP is a foundational voice protocol for this evolution and will remain relevant with the introduction of advances such as unified communications and software-defined WAN. A provider that already can support your efforts to become digital first is preferable to a service hindered by legacy technology. Technologies that support digital transformation may include self-service, cloud services, and omnichannel.

Choosing a SIP provider is an important business decision, particularly in light of how much the typical business relies on quality voice services to communicate with customers and partners. It will become even more important as businesses use their SIP services for non-voice communications such as video, instant messaging, and presence applications. The right SIP provider will help you make sound decisions to prepare your communications network for the future. To learn more about SIP, click here.