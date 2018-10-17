 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chad Hart
Chad is an analyst and consultant at cwh.consulting, a product management, marketing, and strategy advisory firm helping to advance the...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Chad Hart | October 17, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Welcome Our New Hires: Alexa, Cortana, Google

Welcome Our New Hires: Alexa, Cortana, Google As Amazon, Google, and Microsoft eye the enterprise with their voice assistants, UC vendors are glomming on.

As Amazon, Google, and Microsoft eye the enterprise with their voice assistants, UC vendors are glomming on.

If you live in a multiuser household with a smart speaker system, you may already be hearing "Alexa" or "OK, Google" all the time. The workplace has been relatively free of these hot words, but not for long.

Pew Research reports that nearly half of Americans already use a voice assistant. Like it or not, voice-based bots -- voicebots -- are coming to the business world the same way they've penetrated the home. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have different approaches for penetrating the business environment, and unified communications vendors are attempting to participate in various ways.

Voicebots in the Office
Amazon launched Alexa for Business late last year as a way of giving IT managers control over devices with company-specific voice apps distributed throughout an enterprise. And just earlier this month, it released a skill that lets employees reserve conference rooms quickly via voice without having to pull up a calendar app. Amazon isn't alone here; in late September, Microsoft released its own enterprise skills kit for Cortana.

UC vendors are looking to leverage voice assistants with their offers. Scan through the Alexa Skills directory, and you'll find many skills from familiar names -- RingCentral, Phone.com, GoToMeeting, Polycom, Cisco, and Zoom. These let you dial contacts, hear messages, and schedule conference calls. Google Home and Amazon Echo devices already let U.S.-based users dial out to a contact or any U.S. number, so these UC vendor skills aren't novel. That may be one reason they don't appear to have many takers, based on the number of user reviews for each.

Employees using voice assistant skills need to be careful they don't become annoying -- to coworkers and themselves. Clicking on a hyperlink to listen in to a conference call is quick and quiet. However, while launching a call with a, "Hey Alexa, ask ABCphoneApp to call 617-380-7152," isn't difficult -- if it works (and these systems are getting good for most speakers) -- it doesn't really add a whole lot of convenience unless you're driving or in some other circumstance where blurting out a command is OK.

Voicebots in the Meeting Room
Inside the conference room is another matter. Here, voicebots are a natural fit. Conference rooms often have minimal user interfaces, like a conference phone dial pad, and are meant for group discussion. Since people speak out loud in these rooms anyway, no one is going to get too annoyed by others blurting out voice commands.

The hardware is a good fit here, too. Conference room phones already have far-field microphones meant to pick up audio in all directions with good audio playback, just like smart speaker devices. Cisco, Microsoft, and Google already have showcased these capabilities, and our research discussions indicate other conference room manufacturers aren't far behind.

Voicebots in the Contact Center
But perhaps even more significant than using voicebots to help users dial will be using voicebots to answer the phone. The same technologies used to power voice assistants are relatively easy to adapt to IVR systems to help improve customer service. Most IVR systems today, even the speech-enabled ones, are driven by hierarchical menu systems that infuriate users as they listen to a bunch of options, choose one, and then listen to the next set of menus. In a DTMF keypad-driven world, this is the only way they can work.

Voicebots aren't subject to these constraints, allowing users to just say what they want in a more conversational manner. This results in a flatter menu system that is faster and more natural for the caller to navigate. It also allows for more options than is practical in a traditional IVR, helping to provide better routing and increased agent efficiency.

Conversational IVRs from the likes of Nuance, Genesys, Aspect, and others have been around for years. Now they're seeing competition from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft as these companies target their technology. IBM introduced its Watson Voice Gateway in May 2017 to connect callers to the Jeopardy-winning AI. Soon after, Amazon added Lex integration (its bot engine) to its AWS Connect service. In the spring, Microsoft quietly included a Skype for Business Bot Connector.

Finally, Google went much more aggressively in this direction this summer with its Contact Center AI initiative, which includes machine learning tools for the contact center and partnerships with nine contact center telephony providers. Google even added a Phone Gateway service that lets its developers add a phone number to their bots in minutes. One of Google's customers, Marks & Spencer, claimed it freed up the equivalent of 100 full-time employees by shifting to a voicebot IVR for 12 million of its calls. With prices ranging from 10 cents a minute to less than three cents a minute, these systems can be even more cost effective than traditional IVR systems, too.

This technology isn't just for inbound calling, either. Google just started publicly touting its ability to place human-like outbound calls to small businesses with its Duplex technology.

When Will Smart Speakers Be Standard Issue?
These are definitely early days for smart speaker voicebot technology in the enterprise, but things are moving fast. Amazon and Google are in heavy competition, with Microsoft trying to stay in the game, so expect frequent announcements. UC vendors are in a somewhat awkward position and have been slow here. They want to use the latest AI technology, and leveraging existing voicebot platforms is the fastest path to do that. However, no major UC vendor wants to help improve the growing telephony portfolios of Amazon and Google. Users are demanding more voice interfaces, so UC vendors must get over these fears before they get left behind.

Looking to learn more about voicebots and their place in real-time communications? Interested in how machine learning, computer vision, and speech analytics fit into your strategy? Check out our report on AI in real-time communications.

This is the third piece in an ongoing series. Check out the previous posts:

And, come back for more on the impact of machine learning and AI on the communications community.





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
STRATEGIES FOR SMARTER COLLABORATION AND CLEARER COMMUNICATION
October 24, 2018

With disparate workplaces and ever-expanding volumes of information to manage, the challenges for collaborating effectively are only intensifying. Many critical applications are not integrated, and

SIP Trunking Enables Global Scale-Rapidly and Cost-Effectively
October 10, 2018

Businesses are growing across international borders quicker than ever, but scaling operations to follow suit can be a harder, longer process.

This webinar focuses on scaling your next-generat

LIVE FROM IGNITE: HOW TO PLAN YOUR MICROSOFT UC&C JOURNEYS NEXT STEPS
September 26, 2018

Join Kevin Kieller, Microsoft UC&C expert, along with Ribbon Communications and Polycom, for an update on Microsoft Ignite, and a focus on critical things you need to know about your voice deployme

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts