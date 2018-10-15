Enterprise Connect 2019: Not Too Early to Start Planning! Initial programming now available; register and begin planning your week at EC.

Initial programming now available; register and begin planning your week at EC.

A few weeks back I shared the news that registration had opened for Enterprise Connect 2019, the independent conference and expo for enterprise communications and collaboration decision makers and business leaders -- and No Jitter's annual companion event. Today I'm happy to provide an update: The conference program is now live... or least the start of it.

The EC19 program will kick off bright and early Monday, March 18, at our perennial home away from home, the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla., and will run through midday Thursday, March 21. The 2019 event will feature more than 60 breakout sessions, the first of which we posted just last week so that early registrants can begin identifying must-attend sessions and planning their EC week.

As always, the EC conference program provides analyst, consultant, industry, and peer insight across a broad swath of topics. This year we're organizing those topics under nine tracks:

Unified Communications

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Team Collaboration Tools & Workspaces

Cloud Communications

Video Collaboration & A/V

Management & Security

AI & Speech Technologies

Embedded Communications & APIs

Strategic Leadership (new for 2019)

In his most recent EC blog post, Eric Krapf, No Jitter publisher and my EC program co-chair, highlighted a few of the sessions we've announced to date and outlined why they represent important trends you need to get your arms around for your enterprise. You can read that post in full here (as well as catch up on all that Eric has shared), but let me give you his quick list: Microsoft vs. Cisco, an in-depth side-by-side look at the two main strategic UC vendors by return presenters and UC authorities Phil Edholm and Brent Kelly; UC consultant Melissa Swartz's advice-from-the-field session on how to avoid cloud migration land mines; a huddle room update from Ira Weinstein, of Recon Research and our Video Collaboration & A/V track chair. And I'll toss in a few more to whet your appetite further:

Of course, this barely scratches the surface -- from artificial intelligence to SIP trunking, we promise a little bit of everything for everyone! Check out the schedule builder today, and circle back as we'll be updating frequently -- not only with additional breakout sessions but also with details on our mainstage programming. And register today for our lowest rate, plus enter the code NJPOSTS and get an extra $200 off as a No Jitter reader.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!

@Beth_Schultz

@nojitter

