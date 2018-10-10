Top Things to Consider When Choosing a CTI Solution Ask yourself these three questions to optimize return on your CTI investment, advises InGenius in this sponsored post.

Computer telephony integration, or CTI, is technology that connects phones to computers and allows these systems to interact. Though the benefits of CTI can be powerful for your contact center, choosing the right solution for your business can be difficult unless you know exactly what you're looking for.

Following is a list of questions that all contact center leaders should be asking themselves when deciding which CTI solution is able to improve performance and deliver the best overall return on investment.

1. Does it improve customer experience?

At the core of every contact center, the number one priority is to know what customers want and how to ensure they get it in the best way possible. CTI can be a highly effective tool for businesses to accomplish this goal.

As well as speeding up call times and providing each agent with vital, screen-popped information at the start of every interaction, other features such as automated call logging and enhanced call reports allow contact centers to effortlessly map out each step of the customer journey from the moment it starts.

CTI enables contact centers to offer the highly personalized style of service that customers have come to expect, thus improving the overall service quality and ensuring the business will continue to attract and retain customers.

2. Does it improve agent productivity?

If you were to consider the huge volume of calls and interactions the average call center receives daily, it's clear how even the smallest efficiencies can quickly add up. It's important to choose a CTI solution that enables agents to work more productively, deliver higher quality service to customers, and complete each call in the fastest way possible.

With CTI, contact center agents can use features that enable them to concentrate on providing quality service to their customers without having to waste time carrying out menial tasks.

For example, by integrating with popular CRM and service management platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow, CTI enables agents to quickly access customer information in one interface, giving them all the data they need within a single pane of glass.

Moreover, by automating processes such as call logging and providing templates for common issues, CTI drastically decreases data entry times and generates rich information that can later be used to generate detailed reports.

3. How easy is it to implement?

Though improving agent efficiency and maximizing customer experience are both crucially important, it is also vital that contact centers take into consideration the speed at which they can implement a CTI solution across their network.

After all, disruption of any kind within the contact center environment is highly detrimental, both to a company's profits and its reputation.

Choose solutions that can be quickly configured and rolled out across multiple-site locations without professional service costs. Ideally, CTI should integrate natively with the CRM so it's compatible straight out of the box with no additional requirements.

