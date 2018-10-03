 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Scott Murphy
Scott Murphy is an experienced technology leader and entrepreneur with over 20 years of information technology experience. His expertise spans...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Scott Murphy | October 03, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Can Training Save Your Business from the Next Cyber Attack?

Can Training Save Your Business from the Next Cyber Attack? Social engineering: the “con” to beat security measures.

Social engineering: the “con” to beat security measures.

portable Social engineering risks are keeping business leaders up at night! In the Business Continuity Institute 2018 Horizon Scan Report, four of the top 10 threats identified by business leaders are most often the result of a social engineering exploit. In a recent KnowBe4 report, over 91% of successful security breaches started with social engineering. Most leaders identify their top risks as cyber attacks, data breaches, unplanned IT outages, and security incidents, but at the end of the day, the number one cause of these risks is social engineering exploits of their staff.

"Social engineering, in the context of information security, refers to psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional 'con' in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme."

What should concern most business leaders is that social engineering exploits cannot be stopped by technology alone. This means that the continuity of every business relies heavily on the capability, knowledge, and skills of the employees and contractors of the organization. This includes everyone from custodial staff to the board of directors, as they all are given some level of trust by the organization.

Consider An Example
A simple, non-technical, social engineering example comes from one of my co-workers who was tasked with making early morning changes as part of a critical maintenance window at an enterprise client. When he arrived on site, he discovered that he had grabbed the wrong security badge -- the ones that all look the same, white on one site, logo on the other.

The timeline of the maintenance window was critical, and he was authorized to make the change. He happened to see the cleaning staff entering via the employee entrance. After a quick offer to help carry in some cleaning equipment, while positioning himself further away from the door, and flashing the white side of the incorrect badge, the cleaning staff swiped him into the building.

Within seconds of entry, he saw the night security guard on his regular rounds, heading in the right direction. A quick jog to catch up, some small talk about publicly available information about the business with the guard (a lonely job with little human interaction), an offer of a cup of coffee, while again positioning himself farther away from the door and displaying the white side of the card to the guard, and he was swiped through into the secure area. Now luck kicked in, as the third security door into the server room was propped open with a fan to help keep an overloaded server room cool. Three levels of physical security passed through in under a few minutes allowed the maintenance window to be completed on time.

All of this might seem like the employees and contractors were not doing their jobs correctly, but in reality, they were human beings, making human mistakes. That is the simplicity of social engineering: Hackers take advantage of our training by society and our parents.

We are not all trained the same, but there are some base assumptions that hackers can make around most humans being helpful, courteous, and in some cases greedy. Historically, hackers have exploited these opportunities in person, similarly to the example above but with a malicious intent. Today, they have many other mediums to exploit employees. They can use email, websites, social media, and phone calls to attempt social engineering exploits on a much larger scale. Almost half of cyber attacks hit small business, which means they are not necessarily targeted attacks.

portable
Going Phishing
A common social engineering method is phishing attacks. Most successful cyberattacks are the result of a phishing scam. This means that human error, not technology, is your primary risk factor. Even very well educated and trained security and IT professionals are vulnerable.

I recently received an email that looked completely legitimate at first glance. The email was thanking me for completing a survey, after attending a webinar, and offering an Amazon gift card in appreciation. Initial reaction: Awesome, I can find a way to spend that! Thankfully, my security radar was up, and I read the email more carefully. It was almost perfect except for a spelling mistake in the terms and conditions ("orders" was missing the "r") and in the link to accept the gift card (flipped two letters in Amazon, which was hidden by a graphic being used as the link). Email deleted, risk averted. My training worked, this time.

This email, however, was good enough to slip by some of the top threat detection and security tools. Technology can help, but it is not the complete answer. If I had clicked on the link, they may have gained command and control access to my computer and then leverage that access to other systems for which I had privileges. They could have gained access to data or embedded ransomware in key systems.

For when we do make mistakes, we have several secondary security measures in place:

  • We enforce two factor authentication (2FA) to access sensitive information.
  • We use separate accounts for systems administration.
  • Our firewall configuration does not allow traffic out to known command and control servers.
  • We have breach detection and security operational processes in place.
  • We have procedures for business transaction and human resource approvals to prevent fraud.
  • All our systems are updated religiously, including operating systems and applications.
  • All laptops, computers, and servers have next-gen endpoint protection.

But most importantly, we use security awareness training that uses a range of social engineering tests to make sure we know what the potential attacks look like and we know what to watch for – it's changing every day. It saved the day in my phishing example, and it's been proven that security awareness training can reduce the risk of a breach by as much as 70%.

Business leaders try to cost effectively mitigate the significant risks to business using a variety of tools. Security awareness training is a cost-effective tool that needs to be part of your security risk mitigation strategy. This should be used in conjunction with technology to further mitigate the risks.

Will constant security attacks significantly compromise your organization or will your people, operations, and technology be ready?

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.

Related content:





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP Trunking Enables Global Scale-Rapidly and Cost-Effectively
October 10, 2018

Businesses are growing across international borders quicker than ever, but scaling operations to follow suit can be a harder, longer process.

This webinar focuses on scaling your next-generat

LIVE FROM IGNITE: HOW TO PLAN YOUR MICROSOFT UC&C JOURNEYS NEXT STEPS
September 26, 2018

Join Kevin Kieller, Microsoft UC&C expert, along with Ribbon Communications and Polycom, for an update on Microsoft Ignite, and a focus on critical things you need to know about your voice deployme

Make 9-1-1 Work with Your Cloud Strategy
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts