 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | September 28, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday, Microsoft Ignite Edition

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday, Microsoft Ignite Edition From desktop devices to room systems and management, Teams-related wares were aplenty at this week's event.

From desktop devices to room systems and management, Teams-related wares were aplenty at this week's event.

At this week's Ignite conference and expo, Microsoft Teams was the big buzz for collaboration -- touted from the mainstage, in breakout sessions, and on the exhibit floor. Here's but a small sampling of Teams-related device and management offerings showcased at Ignite, from Crestron, Yealink, Pexip, BlueJeans Network, and Unify Square.

Creston Flexes Teams Muscle
Via a new portfolio called Flex, Creston now offers users the ability to have native Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business experiences whether at their desktops or in a meeting room of any sort -- from a huddle room to boardroom, and beyond.

The Flex line includes the M100 Series, introduced in March at Enterprise Connect, a tabletop audio- and video-conferencing system for use with Teams or Skype for Business. The series features a 4K HD camera with auto-zoom and people-counting functionality for meeting room analytics.

New to Crestron's Teams product line are its first VoIP phones, the P100 Series. The phones feature a Teams interface for touchscreen calling and calendar access, for example. For its entry into desk phones, Crestron has layered its zero-touch provisioning and management software on top of devices it's licensed from Yealink, said Ted Colton, VP at Crestron. The phones are also available for Skype for Business, firmware upgradeable to Teams.

Another addition to the Flex line is the B100 Series, a front-of-the-room meeting room system featuring a wall-mounted sound bar, a beam-forming microphone array, and an integrated 4K HD camera with the same capabilities provided in the M100 Series. It pairs with a Teams or Skype for Business touchscreen, and it, too, can be remotely provisioned and managed via Crestron's XiO Cloud platform.

The XiO Cloud platform runs in the Microsoft Azure Internet of Things Hub, Colton said.

The Flex portfolio represents a strategic shift for Crestron, which typically has provided bespoke implementations. These devices are "built for IT installation," Colton said -- no systems integration required.

Yealink Expands into Teams Support
In addition to making news as the original design manufacturer for the new Creston VoIP phones, Yealink made some device announcements of its own. Its Teams portfolio includes the T56A and T58A desk phones, the CP960 conference phone, the Android-based VC200 huddle room solution, and the MVC500 and MVC800 Skype Room Systems for larger meeting spaces.

Yealink said it aims to smooth the transition from Skype to Business to Teams. The T56A, T58A, and CP960 are upgradeable from Skype for Business to Teams via a firmware update, and the video devices are compatible with either platform.

The T56A, T58A, and CP960 devices are Microsoft-certified, and on the market. The video solutions for Teams will be available in 2019.

Pexip to Release Teams-Enabled Video System
Pexip's Cloud Video Interoperability (CVI) solution for Teams, shown in demo mode at Enterprise Connect 2018, is now available, the company announced this week.

This solution adds to the Microsoft-certified video interoperability solution Pexip has been offering for Skype for Business. This new CVI solution enables video, audio, and content-sharing between group video conferencing systems and Teams, said Jordan Owens, VP of architecture at Pexip. The experience should be seamless for users, no matter whether on Teams or not, he added.

"Users just have a meeting, whether they've transitioned from one system to another or from the premises to the cloud," Owens said.

Pexip CVI for Teams will be available on Oct. 19, the company said.

BlueJeans Adds Teams Gateway
Elsewhere in video, BlueJeans Network announced its own Teams-related product -- the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams. Via the gateway, BlueJeans said it aims to deliver a consistent Teams video meeting experience regardless of room system hardware. To do so, it offers one-touch join via native touchscreens and full interoperability with H.323 and SIP-based systems.

In addition, IT can manage, monitor, troubleshoot, and update the video estate centrally, with device data stored with the Azure cloud, BlueJeans said.

BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams is available to Technology Adoption Program customers and for early adopter trials, BlueJeans said. It will be generally available in North America beginning Oct. 31.

Unify Square Expands Teams Reporting, Partners with Jabra
In Teams-related news of a different sort, Unify Square announced availability of a voice quality and reporting analytics solution for Teams, part of its PowerSuite performance and operations software suite. With this offering, which Unify Square said augments its Skype for Business voice solution, IT will have the ability to identify, track, and troubleshoot call quality across the Microsoft communications platform.

In addition, Unify Square noted a variety of other PowerSuite enhancements in the works. These include:

  • Teams provisioning -- In beta, this offering represents the first of multiple phases of functionality intended to help manage phone numbers and bulk migrations to Teams. It includes phone number assignments and user onboarding, offboarding, and termination, plus policy management. With this offering, Unify Square said it will be bringing provisioning parity between Teams and Skype for Business.
  • Enhanced Workstream Collaboration Analytics -- In an update to Teams reporting capabilities introduced earlier this year, Unify Square is adding new analytics capabilities such as total teams and channel message counts, team member counts, and number of teams joined per individual.
  • Tracking Dashboard -- his monitoring solution, in beta, gives IT the ability to track and assign an experience score for a targeted set of UC users. It will allow proactive troubleshooting so IT can determine who on a call is creating the poor experience and provide guidance on how to address and resolve the problem.
  • Mid-Call Update -- Another beta capability, this Help Desk extension lets IT drill into a single user's call details more deeply than previously possible, with the ability to troubleshot and take action during a call or conference as issues occur.

Lastly, Unify Square said it has expanded its partnership with Jabra so that IT can now implement firmware updates and feature configuration for the vendor's devices directly within the PowerSuite platform. Previously, PowerSuite enabled reporting and troubleshooting of Jabra devices.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP Trunking Enables Global Scale-Rapidly and Cost-Effectively
October 10, 2018

Businesses are growing across international borders quicker than ever, but scaling operations to follow suit can be a harder, longer process.

This webinar focuses on scaling your next-generat

LIVE FROM IGNITE: HOW TO PLAN YOUR MICROSOFT UC&C JOURNEYS NEXT STEPS
September 26, 2018

Join Kevin Kieller, Microsoft UC&C expert, along with Ribbon Communications and Polycom, for an update on Microsoft Ignite, and a focus on critical things you need to know about your voice deployme

Make 9-1-1 Work with Your Cloud Strategy
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts