 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tom Nolle
Tom Nolle is the president and founder of CIMI Corporation and the principal consultant/analyst. Tom started his career as a...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Tom Nolle | September 27, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Functional Collaboration?

Functional Collaboration? With capabilities like Microsoft Azure Functions and Logic Apps, we might just be on the brink of a real revolution in collaboration.

With capabilities like Microsoft Azure Functions and Logic Apps, we might just be on the brink of a real revolution in collaboration.

By now, most IT professionals have heard about "serverless" or "functional" computing, but many may not yet know that there's strong evidence that it's going to impact collaboration. I'm not sure whether this is a specific goal, or just a coincidental strike, but at least some aspects of collaboration are right in the crosshairs of a major shift in public cloud services.

If you look at the architecture of serverless cloud, what you find is that it comprises three distinct parts. One part is the actual resources used for hosting, which are simply a hidden pool of capacity that's allocated on demand rather than sold as "virtual machines" to users. The second is a set of application development tools and rules that let you build stuff to run on that pool, and the third is an orchestration overlay that gets stuff running in the pool in response to "events." The stuff that's potentially on a collision course with collaboration is that last category.

Functions, or "lambdas" are really aimed at event processing, but you can look long and hard around the average enterprise and you won't find too many events seeking a place to live. There are many opportunities for event applications in the Internet of Things, but we're not there yet. As a result, all the big cloud players (Amazon, Google, and Microsoft) have been working to expand the notion of events from sensors recording motion and such to anything that "happens." That expansion is defining events so broadly that a lot of collaborative things now fall in the range.

Somebody changes a document -- and generates an event. Somebody emails something, and another event surfaces. Change a calendar, and perhaps even make a call (or get one) and -- you guessed it -- we can have a new event to play with. All the cloud giants are working to make just about anything that gets done a possible event source. For them, the goal is to be able to "orchestrate" how events and application features are linked, and thus to compose applications from functions or microservices or lambdas or whatever you like to call them.

In an age that already has workers almost living through their various computers and devices, and when teen use of gadgets surpasses even the current level of technology dependence in the workforce, it's hard to escape the notion that by defining applications, function orchestration is really defining business processes. Microsoft, through something called "Azure Functions" and companion "Logic Apps," may be leading the charge simply because its Office products are the heart of a lot of business processes, and according to my surveys well over three-quarters of collaborations involve the sharing of some Office application's output.

Logic Apps is the orchestration layer for Azure Functions, the thing that builds workflows that are the anchors to business processes. Azure Functions do the stuff and Logic Apps provides the orchestration and organization, including a neat forms-based way of defining the flows that's probably beyond the average Word user, but might be in range for someone familiar with building spreadsheets.

The pair are already pretty tightly integrated with Office, and as Microsoft makes Office more cloud-centric that level of integration is likely to increase. There are also connectors to third-party applications like Salesforce, and even with some social media applications. We can visualize Azure Functions with Logic Apps as a kind of cloud-hosted maestro, guiding signals to do stuff and coordinating multiple disconnected sets of activities. You can run a function when somebody saves a particular PowerPoint, which can then set up meetings to discuss it by blasting it out on Twitter or adding it to calendars. At the time the meeting is scheduled, you could have little functional elves connect with the scheduled participants. Audio, video, recording, whatever you like, and you could also index recordings of the meeting with the references to the PowerPoint that got things started, or even to specific slide titles.

How about this? If a client drops in for a surprise visit, might the event of their arrival then signal the collection of both information and key people to make the meeting optimally effective? Tweet the client on arrival to provide the meeting room location? Could a call to a help line be managed this way, marshalling human and information resources? Could you write a complete call/contact center in Azure Functions? I asked a friend at Microsoft Azure this question, and he paused, then said, "We're getting there, for sure."

Bet on that. If we have "connectors" that can look into applications and generate events at specific points, not only do we have a way of automating application integration across a wide variety of tools we use almost daily, but we also have a way of organizing the workers behind the work. Collaboration could be built by linking both the traditional and social-media communications tools we use, to what we're collaborating about -- yes, the documents and spreadsheets and presentations, but also all the things that applications know about and humans have to discuss or review. That, friends, would be a true revolution!

Follow Tom Nolle on Google+!
Tom Nolle on Google+





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP Trunking Enables Global Scale-Rapidly and Cost-Effectively
October 10, 2018

Businesses are growing across international borders quicker than ever, but scaling operations to follow suit can be a harder, longer process.

This webinar focuses on scaling your next-generat

LIVE FROM IGNITE: HOW TO PLAN YOUR MICROSOFT UC&C JOURNEYS NEXT STEPS
September 26, 2018

Join Kevin Kieller, Microsoft UC&C expert, along with Ribbon Communications and Polycom, for an update on Microsoft Ignite, and a focus on critical things you need to know about your voice deployme

Make 9-1-1 Work with Your Cloud Strategy
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts