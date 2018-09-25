SIP Forecast Through 2024: Good News for Vendors, Customers New study from Eastern Management Group is bullish on SIP trunking, SIP phone, and SBC demand to 2024

SIP demand is reaching new heights. In this piece, I will look at the 2018 SIP market size, forecast SIP growth for the next seven years, and discuss what's driving the forecast as we look out to 2024, based on a new Eastern Management Group SIP study, built on our 15 years of SIP research.

Last week, Eastern Management Group released a new SIP report "2018-2024 SIP Global Market 7-Year Forecast and Analysis." Based on interview data from 40,000 IT manager surveys, we analyzed SIP in companies ranging in size from one employee to more than 20,000 -- across 19 vertical markets, and in every world region. Selected data from the SIP study are discussed here.

Seventy percent of North American businesses use SIP today. In Western Europe, the figure is higher, at 82%. Latin America and the Asia Pacific region also have impressive SIP usage numbers. Worldwide, this represents a massive, reassuring base, on which vendors should expect to increase sales of SIP phones, SBCs, SIP trunks, and pull-through professional services.

Customer Support for SIP

End users don't just have SIP, they embrace the technology. SIP compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next seven years exceeds 7%. The chart below, based on thousands of IT managers surveyed by the Eastern Management Group, explains how IT managers value SIP today.





In our report, we note that IT manager spending on SIP products and services is growing 1.5 times faster than the overall growth of IT expenditures, and the spread is expected to remain through 2024.

Driving SIP Growth to 2024

Many sustainable factors will contribute to SIP growth through 2024. We will look at four from the SIP report:

Hosted PBX -- There was a 500% increase in hosted PBX sales between 2010 and 2018. This propelled the sales of SIP trunks, SIP phones, session border controllers (SBCs), and professional services. With hosted PBX growth projected to remain strong until at least 2024, SIP will continue to benefit.





SIP Trunking -- SIP trunking is widely available and far less expensive than the PSTN. We priced-out Flowroute, Twilio, and SIP.US channel prices against AT&T PBX trunks, which we found to be 2.6 times more expensive. AT&T, of course, also sells inexpensive SIP trunks. While the PSTN is on the wane, these pricing gaps are an accelerant.

Incumbency -- Ninety-eight percent of businesses have SIP capability on all new phone systems installed in 2018. That's an 11% growth in the past five years. With the groundwork laid, this increases the likelihood of SIP phone, SIP trunk, and SBC usage growth.