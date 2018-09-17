 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | September 17, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

New Execs Eye Change at Cisco Collaboration

New Execs Eye Change at Cisco Collaboration Leadership team shares strategies for the future of team collaboration, cloud UC, and contact center.

Leadership team shares strategies for the future of team collaboration, cloud UC, and contact center.

[Editor's note: Since publishing this piece this morning, Cisco confirmed Jonathan Rosenberg's departure as CTO and Cullen Jennings, who had been Fellow in the office of the CTO, as his replacement.]

"Like any company in the process of a major transition, Cisco needs fresh blood."

So said Elka Popova, Frost & Sullivan program director, regarding the leadership changes we've seen within the Cisco Collaboration group of late. And, indeed, Cisco has been undergoing major change, as we explored in the companion article, "What's Up with Cisco's Collaboration Business?"

So who is heading up Cisco's collaboration initiatives, and where do they plan on taking core products for team collaboration, cloud UC, and contact center?

portable


The leadership changes have come at the highest level, beginning with Jens Meggers, former SVP and GM for the Cloud Collaboration Technology Group. He left the company last year -- and has since landed at startup Huddl.ai as COO and as board member of Voxbone, a communications-as-a service provider. In May, Rowan Trollope, SVP & GM of Internet of Things (IoT) and Applications, followed suit. Since arriving at Cisco in 2012, Trollope had been credited with revitalizing Cisco's Collaboration business, and served as a highly visible advocate for Cisco's shift to cloud UC and Spark (now Webex Teams). Trollope left shortly after the Webex Teams rebranding to become the CEO at cloud contact center provider Five9 (see "Rowan Trollope on His Leap from Cisco to Five9").

Trollope's exit coincided with Cisco's acquisition of Accompany, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup whose co-founder, Amy Chang, is now head of the Collaboration group.

Also, in the last several years, Tom Puorro has risen through the ranks at Cisco, and now holds the position of GM and VP of the Unified Communications Technology Group. Reporting to him, is Vasili Triant, who came to Cisco from Serenova in February to head the Collaboration group's Customer Care business. Then there's Microsoft veteran Sri Srinivasan, who joined Cisco in March as the head of Cisco's Team Collaboration Group. One mainstay on the Collaboration leadership team is Jonathan Rosenberg, who has served as the Collaboration group's VP and CTO for the past five years.

Team Collaboration: All In On Webex
Cisco has reported having more than 150 million monthly active users on the Webex platform, which serves as a backbone for a variety of collaboration products including Webex Teams, Webex Meetings, and Jabber. In the Team Collaboration Group, the big goal is to make Webex Teams pervasive, and the team continues to execute on the solid strategy Trollope had set in place, Srinivasan said. "We're working on unifying experiences across teams and devices. And a large part of what we're doing is opening up our platform -- specifically with Microsoft and Google."

Regarding Microsoft in particular, Cisco is building to the statement "Microsoft Teams with meetings powered by Webex," he added, also indicating that Cisco intends to support Skype for Business integrations as well.

Cisco continues to believe teams-based capabilities is the future of collaboration, and that persistent messaging should be embedded "in all our experiences," Srinivasan said. As such, expect to see the company embedding more of Webex Teams components in business applications and systems, he added.

Of course, Webex Teams will continue maturing as well, with new messaging capabilities and calling with an integration to Cisco Call Manager, he said. From his perspective, this really lays the foundation for something Cisco intends to do more of in the future: communications platform as a service (CPaaS).

In terms of what will be critical success factors for the business as it moves further into FY2019, Srinivasan emphasized the importance of data, and bringing it in via the Webex Graph, for that extra mile of efficiency. Webex Graph, introduced at Cisco's Collaboration Summit in April, is a data model that Cisco is leveraging to make its systems smarter and more intuitive for end users.

portable

Calling, Customer Care Takes the Spotlight
If you've noticed that you've been hearing more about Cisco's contact center solutions this past year, you're not crazy. Under Trollope, contact center received less attention than other business segments. But as Triant told me, now that Cisco has BroadSoft technology giving it a stronger cloud contact center story, he's been working to educate the market on what Cisco is doing.

Since leaving Serenova and coming on board to lead Cisco's Customer Care business in February, Triant's strategy has largely been to transition the business to cloud. "We've spent a lot of time with large and medium customers asking what they want, and they want a roadmap to the cloud," he said. "No other company in the cloud space has to do this; they're all dealing with SMBs, [and] we have one customer with 35,000 agents on the platform."

Now Cisco offers customers three deployment models and a migration path. It still is going to sell premises solutions, Triant said. "There's a huge portion of customers that still want on-prem, but want it in a financial model of SaaS," he said, so expect to see more flexible consumption models coming from the Customer Care business in the near term.

Moving forward, Triant said his personal goal is to have Cisco become No. 1 in pure cloud contact center, rising above and beyond its current strength in hybrid solutions. "The first thing we need to do is let the market know we have this cloud contact center solution," he said. "Our competitors have done a good job saying we are prem. But once the market knows we have a cloud solution, I have one of the largest engineering forces, I have the resources to execute on solutions." This allows Cisco to get away from feature discussions and start talking about changing the lifetime value of solutions, he added.

What's more, Cisco has the advantage of having both UC and contact center portfolios. "Calling and contact center go together," he said. "Win the calling and you get the contact center."

The calling and contact center businesses are investing more in cloud today that previously, he said, adding that if you took on-prem and hybrid solutions against cloud, it's about a 50/50 split in terms of investment. "By the end of FY2019, we will be the fastest growing part of Cisco's Collaboration business. By the end of FY2020, we'll be the fastest growing in Cisco's portfolio," he said.

Success will come down to two things, Triant said. The first is staying focused on the goals set for the business. Second is shifting the mindset of its people to be nimble and get away from the prem mentality, he said. "What worries me the most is ourselves because we are used to bureaucracy, but we need to act like a 300-person company."

For more perspective from industry analysts on Cisco Collaboration's place in the market, see the feature "What's Up with Cisco's Collaboration Business?"

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
LIVE FROM IGNITE: HOW TO PLAN YOUR MICROSOFT UC&C JOURNEYS NEXT STEPS
September 26, 2018

Join Kevin Kieller, Microsoft UC&C expert, along with Ribbon Communications and Polycom, for an update on Microsoft Ignite, and a focus on critical things you need to know about your voice depl

Make 9-1-1 Work with Your Cloud Strategy
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts