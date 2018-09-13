 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Howard Feingold
Howard Feingold is President of Technology Plus, Incorporated, a 25-year-old independent consulting company specializing in technology solutions. His previous engineering...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Howard Feingold | September 13, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Smart Facilities Demand Converged Networks

Smart Facilities Demand Converged Networks Integration of smart campus systems will reduce infrastructure, increase stability and reliability, and position properties for the ever more connected future.

Integration of smart campus systems will reduce infrastructure, increase stability and reliability, and position properties for the ever more connected future.

portable Smart campuses and buildings and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the logical next phase of network convergence, which my consultant firm Technology Plus has been focused on for the last 20 years. As intelligence is added to everything from lighting to trash bins, the network is becoming the central nervous system for the physical environment.

Concurrently, users and employees expect network connectivity everywhere, self-service everywhere, and connectivity to every device and service. These two trends fuel each other, and the rate of change continues to increase. But who is responsible for these interrelated concerns in the design and construction process? One physical network may now support:

  • Operations
  • Traditional LAN Functions
  • Security, Cameras, and Access Control
  • Building Automation and Control
  • Power Management
  • Smart Lighting
  • Environmental Monitoring
  • IoT
  • Big Data Analysis Collection and Applications
  • Digital Signage and Wayfinding
  • Service Delivery
  • Telecom/Unified Communications
  • Life Safety
  • Paging
  • Audio and Video
  • Internet Access
  • Ubiquitous Wi-Fi
  • Distributed Access Systems and Cellular Microcells
  • TV
  • Mobile Apps
  • Everything Else You Can Imagine




These technologies are revolutionizing facility efficiencies and situational awareness, but also tenant services, guest services, customer services, and employee services.

Smart buildings and IoT are bringing another level of complexity to the construction and developer industry. Smart campuses require smart infrastructure. A tall building can be considered a vertical campus, and developers of high-rise buildings face many of the same challenges for efficiency, security, and services.

Traditionally, work was performed in silos only concerned with a specific discipline. Now the infrastructure of different disciplines is increasingly networked together. Cybersecurity is not, typically, an expertise of the various construction disciplines. Multiple independent networks installed and managed by vendors for whom network security, reliability, and performance are not core competencies will provide more risk.

Wherever possible, these disciplines will need to integrate their systems with a single converged network. While the disciplines will be converged to a single network, the network needs to be designed so that each system can be isolated. This allows the network to maintain high security, reliability, and performance standards while serving systems with a wide range of maturity--from systems that have sophisticated network services and secure implementations to those that have only recently been adapted to IP communications and may not have well-understood security features. This will require coordination and planning between the various disciplines and the IT implementation team.

portable


IT, Design, and Construction
For smart campus initiatives to be successful, an IT role needs to be included and integrated into the design and construction process. This new role--the technology coordinator or owner's representative for technology--must address the design and implementation of the network with a focus on cybersecurity to allow the systems to run efficiently secure. The person or team in this role must be aware of every service and system being installed in the building and manage the process of integrating or deciding not to integrate it into a converged network. A converged network in a building or campus presents many security issues that need to be addressed which are unique to the design construction process, so this should be addressed in the design phase and managed throughout the construction process.

Whether the project is new or existing construction; whether a single building, a campus with an integrated network, or a campus comprising multiple buildings with independent networks; there are efficiencies and savings to be gained that may not be apparent without this focus on network convergence.

While this shift is happening, changes in employee and user behaviors as well as business requirements are resulting in vanishing perimeters. Sophisticated, managed cybersecurity has never been more important. A well-planned, well-understood network is critical for security.

Some of the requirements of a converged network are:

  • Secure, managed access to a wide (and evolving) array of devices
  • Appropriate segmentation
  • Well-defined processes for provisioning access, bandwidth, etc. to systems from various disciplines
  • An understanding of the unique requirements and service-level expectations of technologies as diverse as HVAC/mechanical, security cameras, video conferencing, and IoT sensors
  • Well-defined and realistic processes for network maintenance
  • Robust, flexible, and forward-looking network monitoring and management
  • An increased focus on redundancy and reliability

Impacts of Converged Network
Fortunately, one of the most obvious benefits of the converged network is the elimination of the duplication of infrastructure for each discipline. This allows for increased investment in the robustness, reach, redundancy, and resiliency of the common network infrastructure. Increases to the capabilities of that common infrastructure are leveraged across all disciplines that rely on it.

Medium and long-term savings result from increased energy efficiency (HVAC, lighting, etc.), smart and proactive maintenance, centralized and remote building and campus management, and positioning to take advantage of future developments. Green initiatives such as reducing light pollution, improved waste management, and overall energy and heat efficiency are increasingly important to potential customers and the public. Services such as digital, responsive wayfinding and emergency or event management can leverage the smart infrastructure as well. And next-generation employees will have ever-increasing expectations for intelligence and connectivity in the workplace. Modern construction projects are complicated endeavors necessitating increased coordination between the various verticals and disciplines. True network convergence requires enhanced focus on this coordination but can actually reduce the complexity of the project. The various systems that comprise a building or campus have, in reality, been networked for many years. But these were initially specialty networks, with little thought for the future. In the past decade these systems have either adopted IP networking or options have been developed that will enable it moving forward. With the right understanding, the integration of these systems will reduce infrastructure, increase stability and reliability, and position properties for the ever more connected future.

There are operational efficiencies to be gained in the management and maintenance of the infrastructure as well as the training of personnel. Connectivity and intelligence promise to revolutionize management of the campus or building. The end result is higher property value and a more attractive environment to tenants, employees, and customers.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.

Related content:





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
LIVE FROM IGNITE: HOW TO PLAN YOUR MICROSOFT UC&C JOURNEYS NEXT STEPS
September 26, 2018

Join Kevin Kieller, Microsoft UC&C expert, along with Ribbon Communications and Polycom, for an update on Microsoft Ignite, and a focus on critical things you need to know about your voice depl

Make 9-1-1 Work with Your Cloud Strategy
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts