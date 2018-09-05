Enterprise Connect 2019: We're Off to the Races Register now open for industry's pre-eminent event for enterprise communications and collaboration decision makers.

As my colleague Eric Krapf, GM and program co-chair of Enterprise Connect, has been sharing in his weekly event blog, we've been planning for our 2019 conference and expo for months now. While we're still six months out from the go-live date of March 18, we've just reached a critical milestone: Registration is now open (and I'm happy to report that folks are already signing up).

Enterprise Connect, for those who may not be familiar with the brand, is the long-running -- and I'd say must-attend -- annual vendor-independent conference and expo for enterprise communications and collaboration decision makers and business leaders. Now in its 29th year, Enterprise Connect is the companion event to No Jitter that in 2019 will once again convene at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla., our home away from home.

Of course, as program co-chair, I'm biased, but one of the great things about Enterprise Connect is our extensive conference program. In coordination with many of the same industry experts who share their thoughts regularly on No Jitter, we'll be putting together 60-plus breakout sessions, mainstage panels, and keynotes that aim to deliver the insight, practical guidance, and down-and-dirty information you need to make smart decisions on how to best use communications and collaboration technologies for your enterprise.

In 2019, we'll be sharing content across nine tracks:

AI & Speech Technologies

Cloud Communications

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Embedded Communications & APIs

Management & Security

Strategic Leadership

Team Collaboration Tools & Workspaces

Unified Communications

Video Collaboration & A/V

We're still fleshing out the program, but rest assured we'll be bringing back perennial favorites such as the Cisco vs. Microsoft session by UC experts Brent Kelly and Phil Edholm; the Microsoft Skype for Business/Teams deep dive by UC consultant Kevin Kieller; the contact center market update and executive forum sessions by Sheila McGee-Smith, our contact center track chair; network insight from guru Terry Slattery; our one-day conference-within-a-conference, Communications & Collaboration 2022, focused on helping IT leaders make the strategic decisions that will help guide their enterprises into the future; and our annual enterprise IT summit featuring executives from large end-user organizations.

And with this being a time of enormous change -- think of the potential effect of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud video collaboration, communications platform as a service (CPaaS), and team collaboration, for example -- we have loads of fresh topics to dig into as we put together the 2019 program.

And, as always, attendees can visit the expo floor to further explore the ideas and technologies they heard about in the conference program. More than 200 exhibitors will be on hand showing their wares and sharing their expertise in 2019.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to hear from a wide range of communications and collaboration experts, industry participants, and your peers! Register today for our low Advance rate, plus get an extra $200 off as a No Jitter reader. Simply use the code NJPOSTS when you register.

