 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | August 29, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

CCaaS Levels the Playing Field

CCaaS Levels the Playing Field Exploring how three small- and medium-sized companies are using advanced cloud contact center capabilities to up their games

Exploring how three small- and medium-sized companies are using advanced cloud contact center capabilities to up their games

Small- and medium-sized businesses may not have to contend with the same contact center volumes as larger enterprises, but that doesn't mean their needs are any less significant or that enabling a great customer experience is any less of an imperative. Cloud contact center platforms can deliver all the right features and functions for them, as I learned in conversations with a number of IT and customer experience executives who have taken their companies down that path.

A Unified Approach
Consider, for example, SICOM Systems, a front-to-back-of-the house technology provider for large-brand quick service restaurants in 62 countries globally. Following a private equity buyout two years ago, this once family-owned business has been undergoing a business transformation aimed at supporting an aggressive growth strategy. One of its priorities has been to replace disparate homegrown systems, including a mishmash related to customer service and support, Mike Zarzeka, SVP of IT and Systems at SICOM, shared in a recent interview. "We had no unified CRM, no unified contact center," he emphasized.

The contact center platform SICOM brought on would have to support single sign-on and integrate with Salesforce, its new system of record for customer interactions, Zarzeka said. "We wanted our reps serving the customers and not worrying about how to get around different screens in different systems," he added.

The contact center platform would also need to be cloud-based, for ease of expansion given the company's growth goals as well as to support a work-from-anywhere strategy for its customer service and support personnel. And, of course, it would need to provide the IVR, reporting, and other features and functions common to modern systems. SICOM had been voice only, with 5,000 to 7,000 calls coming in weekly. But its new platform would have to support a variety of other channels, enabling the creation of cases within Salesforce directly from chat, Web self-service, text, or phone inquiries, Zarzeka said.

After investigating three or four different contact center providers, SICOM selected Talkdesk's call center software, a cloud-native offering that stood out for its simplicity, straightforward plugin with Salesforce, and ease of use, Zarzeka said. "It didn't have thousands of bells and whistles, but we didn't need that," he added. "Sometimes bells and whistles are distracting to employees. Our goal in building out the system was never to have our customer support reps say, 'Hold on, let me get to this screen.'"

Integration Imperative
Discovery Education, which provides digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms worldwide, also had Salesforce integration top of mind when it began evaluating replacements for its legacy contact center system, said Megan Haller, VP of inside sales and customer success at the company. "As a business, we're constantly looking to enhance and grow our systems and our tools to ultimately allow us to properly and efficiently support our educators," she added.

Talkdesk passed Discovery Education's muster for the efficiencies it enabled, not only for the company's inbound support operations but also for its outreach efforts, Haller said. On the inbound side, incoming calls, chats, or email queries automatically generate cases in Salesforce, as is the case at SICOM. For outbound calling, Discovery Education leverages the Talkdesk click-to-call functionality built into Salesforce, she said.

Beyond the Salesforce integration, Discovery Education also weighed potential solutions based on factors such as real-time call routing for after-hours support and the ability to identify and monitor activity for service levels and responsiveness, Haller said. The ability to get off the ground and running quickly was also an imperative -- which Talkdesk finessed in three and a half weeks, she added.

Communicating in the Moment
For Dorel Juvenile, a multi-brand car seat manufacturer, the desire to support an omnichannel contact center was a primary driver for its move from a limited on-prem system to cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS), shared Michelle Williams, who joined the company in 2015 as director of customer care. At that time, "aged" was the best way to describe the call center environment, with only three disjointed lines of communications -- email, phone, and fax (or, if you count regular mail, four) -- for handling troubleshooting and warranty inquiries, she said. No chat, no texting, no video... and that just didn't cut it given its customer base.

"We have parents who are digital natives and on their cellphones pretty much since they were born. We weren't able to provide them that connection," Williams said.

Bear in mind, too, that many of Dorel Juvenile's customers are often sleep-deprived or overwhelmed when they reach out, and they want to leave an interaction confident that they've set up their car seats properly and aren't jeopardizing the safety of the children in their care. Likewise, when customers reach out with warranty questions, Dorel Juvenile wants to be sure it's not sending them off with car seats that aren't functioning properly, she said.

Dorel Juvenile is achieving this today with omnichannel contact center services from CCaaS provider Sharpen Technologies. In addition to its traditional modes of communications, it now also supports chat, SMS/MMS, social media, and Web channels, as well as video, for each of its five brands, Williams said. When customers have a question about their car seats, they can snap and send pictures of them to agents via text. And if a picture isn't enough, agents will advise a video session, via FaceTime, Skype, or other video app, she added.

Since migrating to the CCaaS platform, Dorel Juvenile has seen improvements in a number of key metrics. For example, average call handle time has improved by 60%, while the call center has resolved 30% more calls without increasing staff count, and costs have dropped by slightly more than 20%, Williams said. In addition, customer satisfaction ratings have doubled, to about 80% -- a figure Williams said is about is good as she expects it to get given that customers are calling regarding product issues.

As for the future, while Williams said leveraging artificial intelligence is a next step for the company's contact center operations, she added that it's really a matter of having the flexibility to define her strategy as she goes. After all, she said, "The technology world just keeps changing."

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
Make 9-1-1 Work with Your Cloud Strategy
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts