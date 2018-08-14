 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Phil Edholm
Phil Edholm is the President and Founder of PKE Consulting, which consults to end users and vendors in the communications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Phil Edholm | August 14, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Why Vonage's TokBox Buy Is a Big Deal

Why Vonage's TokBox Buy Is a Big Deal Points to how critical it is to have a complete cloud-based communications suite

Points to how critical it is to have a complete cloud-based communications suite

Vonage's decision to purchase video communications platform provider TokBox, announced earlier this month and covered on No Jitter here and here, probably flew under the radar of many industry watchers. But the transaction caught my attention because it reinforces two concepts that I've discussed previously -- and, in both cases, the trend lines this deal emphasizes are great portents of the industry's future.

To recap, Vonage has acquired TokBox from Telefonica for $35 million and liabilities. TokBox is a leading player in delivering a communications-centric API platform for adding IP-based communications services, including video and voice, into Internet applications. The TokBox technology will complement Nexmo, the communications platform as a service (CPaaS) Vonage acquired two years ago.

CPaaS 2.0 Going Mainstream
In a November 2017 BCStrategies post, I talked about the transition from CPaaS 1.0 to CPaaS 2.0. I defined CPaaS 1.0 as PSTN-based communications capabilities added to applications through APIs. With the PSTN orientation, this can mean only two basic services: SMS text messaging and PSTN-based phone calls. Twilio has emerged as the largest CPaaS 1.0 player; other offerings are available from UCaaS providers like Vonage (via Nexmo), public network carriers like Bandwidth and Tata, and traditional UC companies like Avaya.

CPaaS 2.0, on the other hand, is about using IP-based communications services, including video, voice, text, and shared content (screen shots, etc.) as part of an application experience. TokBox has been a CPaaS 2.0 leader; other players include Agora, Bit6, Frozen Mountain, Kandy (division of Ribbon Communications), and Temasys.

In purchasing TokBox, the Vonage management team is signaling its belief that having a complete cloud-based communications suite is critical. With TokBox, Vonage's cloud communications suite includes telephony, UC and collaboration, team collaboration, contact center, CPaaS 1.0, and CPaaS 2.0, delivering value for those in the market looking for an integrated solution.

For companies like Vonage, another underlying value of including CPaaS 2.0 services is that they can now deliver new services over the network and data center infrastructure they've been using for telephony and UC services – and these new services can impact revenue and business models. This means Vonage, for example, can move from the communications utility relationship typical of selling communications systems to one of engagement, working with business owners and executives on how to integrate communications services into business processes and change their businesses. If Vonage is right, general-purpose cloud communications providers need to be expanding their portfolios with CPaaS 2.0.

By adding TokBox to its CPaaS portfolio, Vonage has the potential to increase revenue and decrease cost. The complete suite should provide a way not only for winning new customers, but also of increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) from the existing subscriber base -- i.e., via the addition of new services that generate additional revenue. With the ability to bundle services together, Vonage also can decrease the competitive threat from providers of point products. From an operational perspective, Vonage will be able to lower overall costs for all its services with the addition of the IP, video traffic, and services into the underlying network.

Based on this perspective, other UCaaS providers will have to evaluate whether having CPaaS 2.0/video capability is critical to their portfolios, and if they decide it is, whether they need to offer the technology in house or through a partner. For example, Mitel partners with Vidyo, and RingCentral with Zoom for the video component of their offers. Vidyo is clearly a CPaaS 2.0 offer, especially for video, while Zoom has less focus on this aspect. Is partnering enough? The number of CPaaS 2.0 players available is limited, so decision timing may be critical.

Continue to Page 2: Access Carriers Face Challenge Selling IP Services





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
MAKE 9-1-1 WORK WITH YOUR CLOUD STRATEGY
August 29, 2018

Moving your voice services to the cloud introduces new challenges for 9-1-1 services. These include the need to serve multiple locations, and the increased mobility that comes with having a phone t

LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts