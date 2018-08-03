 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | August 03, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday A look at what’s new from WhatsApp, Twilio, MessageBird, Ada, Genesys, Avaya, Facebook, and Cisco.

A look at what’s new from WhatsApp, Twilio, MessageBird, Ada, Genesys, Avaya, Facebook, and Cisco.

In this week's No Jitter Roll, we look at announcements around messaging, AI, contact center, and UC, as well as acquisition news:

Twilio, MessageBird Team with WhatsApp
It's been a busy week for Facebook-owned messaging application provider WhatsApp. It started the week by introducing multiparty video calling for mobile phones, and followed up with the launch of an early-access program to the WhatsApp API client for large businesses (see "WhatsApp Intros Business API: What Enterprises Need to Know"). Since then, cloud communications platform providers MessageBird and Twilio have come on board with WhatsApp in hopes of gaining a piece of the 1.5 billion-user WhatsApp pie.

MessageBird announced integration of the WhatsApp for Business API into its communications platform, enabling MessageBird to fully support enterprises in connecting the WhatsApp Business Solution into their customer communications strategies, the company said.

The integration with MessageBird lets businesses to provide SMS fallback for urgent WhatsApp messages so they can ensure customers receive communications with or without Internet access, MessageBird said. The integration also enables enterprises to add capabilities like sending urgent or location-targeted alerts to customers; surfacing notifications within the WhatsApp platform; and providing customers with the ability to initiate conversations with rich media capacity. Further, the integration provides direct access to Zendesk support for analytics and performance tracking. Customers can sign up for early access here.

Twilio announced the Twilio API for WhatsApp, which lets Twilio customers message users via WhatsApp. Developers could already use Twilio's API to integrate messaging via SMS, MMS, RCS (Rich Communications Service), Facebook Messenger, and LINE; this week's announcement adds WhatsApp to that list, the company said. With the Twilio API for WhatsApp, developers can access a variety of tools for testing and prototyping to accelerate go-to market and reduce total cost of ownership, Twilio said.

Twilio is rolling out its API for WhatsApp in a limited launch that includes customers Deliveroo, Hays, PATH, and SnapTravel. Any developer can begin testing applications in Twilio's Sandbox for WhatsApp today, and when ready for production, developers will need to request a WhatsApp Business profile from the messaging provider. This request can be made directly through the Twilio console.

Ada Partners with Genesys
In last week's No Jitter Roll, we covered Zendesk's partnership with Ada, a fast-growing startup providing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer service chatbots. This week, Ada surfaced in the news again, this time launching on AppFoundry, Genesys's dedicated customer experience marketplace.

Ada's chatbot integrates with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform, and aligns with Genesys's "blended AI" approach (see "Genesys Differentiates with Blended AI Approach"). Ada's chatbot automates parts of customer service to reduce the number of requests escalated to agent assistance. When agents are required, customers are escalated to Genesys Chat or Genesys Web Callback.

Ada's chatbot is also available for PureEngage, the Genesys omnichannel customer engagement suite aimed at global businesses, where Ada's multilingual capabilities could provide additional value.

Avaya Returns to Leader Quadrant in Gartner MQ for UC
Avaya this week announced that it has been returned to the leader quadrant for the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications -- following on its designation, earlier this year, as a leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide.

Mitel, Microsoft, and Cisco also appeared in the leaders quadrant. Huawei was identified as a challenger, while Unify was positioned in the visionary quadrant, and NEC and ALE were designated as niche players.

Avaya had dropped out of the leader's quadrant in the 2017 MQ for UC amid the financial troubles that culminated in its January 2017 bankruptcy, from which the company emerged late last year. As part of its rebound, Avaya continues to invest "significantly" in its UC portfolio, the company noted, pointing to recent upgrades to its Equinox collaboration solution and the launch of new handsets as evidence of its investment.

Facebook Acquires Redkix
Facebook last week announced it's acquired Redkix, an Israeli startup providing communications tools, for an undisclosed amount, as TechCrunch reported. Redkix gained an initial $17 million seed round investment roughly two years ago, for its tool that combines email with a more formal team collaboration tool like Slack or Workplace by Facebook.

"Redkix is a great solution for bridging the worlds between traditional email messaging and more modern conversational messaging," Alan Lepofsky, VP and principal analyst with Constellation Research, told TechCrunch. "Not all enterprises are ready to simply switch from one to the other, and Redkix allows for users to work in whichever method they want, seamlessly communicating with the other."

The Redkix technology and team that created it will join Facebook, and the application will be shut down after the acquisition is finalized, Redkix co-founders Oudi and Roy Antebi wrote on the company website.

"Bringing people closer together is at the core of Facebook," the Antebis wrote. "Workplace brings this mission to enterprises to make them more connected and productive. We're aligned with their vision and excited to work with them to help companies collaborate and get work done."

Cisco Acquires Duo Security
Cisco this week announced its intent to acquire privately-held Duo Security, a provider of unified access security and multi-factor authentication through the cloud. Duo Security's solution verifies users' identity and health of their devices prior to granting application access, to prevent cybersecurity incidents and breaches. Cisco will leverage the Duo Security acquisition to extend its intent-based networking into multi-cloud environments via an integration of Duo's SaaS model with Cisco Identity Services Engine; simplify policy for cloud security by adding Duo's identity awareness capabilities to Cisco's Secure Internet Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Enterprise Mobility Management, and other cloud-delivered products; and expand its endpoint visibility coverage by augmenting these capabilities with Duo's visibility of mobile and unmanaged devices, the company said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cisco will pay $2.35 billion in cash and assumed equity awards for Duo Security's outstanding shares, warrants, and equity incentives on a fully diluted basis, Cisco said. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of Cisco's 2019 fiscal year, which ends in October.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts