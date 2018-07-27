 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Patrick McCabe
Patrick McCabe is a senior marketing manager at Nuage Networks, responsible for promoting SDN products and solutions for service providers...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Patrick McCabe | July 27, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

5 Key Success Factors for Digital Transformation

5 Key Success Factors for Digital Transformation For the enterprise WAN and beyond

For the enterprise WAN and beyond

In the age of virtualization, evolving cloud architectures, and business application innovation, enterprises are rapidly transforming their networks to efficiently accommodate these trends. In this new environment their existing network has been rendered slow, costly, and complex, with limited reach and scale.

Enterprises endeavor to take their network and transform it into an on-demand, automated, and simplified network with limitless reach and scale ready to offer services beyond just connectivity. This is where the power of SD-WAN comes in, provided it's implemented according to five key success factors.

1. Essential SD-WAN Technology
In today's offerings, we often see a network that's broken into two technology silos: one for the WAN and another for the data center. This creates an inefficiency that greatly reduces overall network agility and performance, not to mention compromises end-to-end security.

The cornerstone of success starts with an SD-WAN solution that offers a single end-to-end governance model, which allows the enterprise to have a single point of control across the enterprise's entire network, including not only the WAN and branch offices but also the private data centers and the public clouds where more and more applications are being hosted.

The SD-WAN solution should provide end-to-end micro-segmentation and a set of built-in network and security services at each branch such as IPSec, URL filtering, and per-application flow visibility as well as NAT, DHCP, and QoS that can be configured from a single user-friendly interface. All this must be delivered at scale with resiliency schemes as required by the enterprise.

portable


2. Key Operational Tools
It's essential to have real-time application level visibility with historical archival and reporting of flow analytics across the entire network. With this type of insight, the network can be audited for capacity planning purposes while understanding key traffic trends.

Additionally, having immediate insight into the traffic can be useful in understanding how to best program the network to maximize network resource usage. Each application will have its own SLA requirements, for example, and the network can be programmed to route certain applications across the optimal path. This is a key factor that unlocks and guarantees better application performance for business-critical applications over broadband connections or even 4G/LTE connectivity.

Having the capability to correlate the underlay transport network (e.g. MPLS link) to the overlay SD-WAN VPN when identifying network faults is also essential in an enterprise's arsenal of assurance tools. This allows the enterprise to identify precisely how a specific fault impacts the overall network and end-to-end user experience. In addition, and especially when you are operating at scale, having inventory management tools and health monitoring capabilities are very important.

The last essential operational capability involves security. With hundreds and thousands of application flows and devices transiting the network, it's important to leverage application-level visibility to first understand flow behavior. Furthermore, to protect the network, it is not feasible to manually program per-application security measures; this cannot scale. For this reason, it's essential to leverage software-defined principles to offer software-defined security that can provide per-application level security during a flow's lifetime across the entire network. It's also essential to continuously monitor the network to detect anomalous traffic or threats and respond in real-time without manual intervention.

3. Business Continuity
Philosophically speaking, SD-WAN is not about replacing an existing MPLS WAN, but rather, it's about augmenting or enhancing its existing value. MPLS transport typically represents a highly available transport link, which will always be required; SD-WAN technology, meanwhile, is designed to enhance its value and efficiency.

Practically speaking, an enterprise may not swap out its entire WAN as part of its network transformation. Instead, the business will likely start migrating a specific region or start with small greenfield SD-WAN sites in certain regions, then growing its network over time. There will be a period of time where legacy brownfield parts of the WAN and legacy branch locations will need to co-exist with newer greenfield SD-WAN paths and branch sites. Operationally, new greenfield SD-WAN sites must be backwards compatible with the existing legacy brownfield sites for an indefinite period of time, while still delivering the agility and automation promises of SD-WAN. The right SD-WAN solution must be built to accommodate this compatibility.

4. Business Case
The right SD-WAN solution -- purpose-built with the aforementioned factors in place -- will offer both service providers and enterprises much more than a new connectivity model. With an end-to-end network governance model, coupled with having insight into and control of each application flow, the right SD-WAN solution is ideally suited to provide the infrastructure and tools for the oncoming flood of value-added services (VASs). This will generate more revenue for the service provider, while providing the essential VASs for the enterprise in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

Some services that offer core requirements -- IPSec, NAT, DHCP, URL filtering, etc. -- should already by embedded within the SD-WAN software itself. Other services, such as best-in-breed next-generation firewall and WAN optimization, will need to be either remotely hosted in a data center or public cloud or locally hosted in the branch and on the customer premises equipment (CPE). For remotely hosted services, service chains can easily be defined from the SD-WAN point of control ensuring that each application flow receives the proper service. For locally hosted services, the local SD-WAN appliance, which is an open x86-based uCPE hardware, should have the ability to onboard these third-party virtual network functions (VNFs) in an easy way that resembles installing third-party applications on any smartphone. The SD-WAN should abstract away the complexity of the management and orchestration of these VNFs across their entire lifecycle and provide a seamless experience of inserting these services regardless of who provided them.

5. The Right Partner
What is often overlooked, but cannot be overstated, is the importance of having the right partner for the transformational journey of implementing SD-WAN. For some enterprises, selecting a partner that offers a variety of deployment options that mitigate risk while expediting its go-live plans is as important as choosing the right solution. Being able to choose the right mix of public and private hosting, or even a managed service offer, dramatically increases your chances of success.

For large service providers and multi-national enterprises working with a partner with a pedigree of offering innovative technology to meet ever-increasing scale and bandwidth needs is key. Further, it's crucial to work with a partner with a proven 24x7x365, "follow the sun," global technical support organization. A partner with proven global experience of providing professional services is important to offer the help needed to customize, deploy, and complement the capabilities of the enterprise or service provider.

Finally, a partner that has a robust and dependable supply chain and procurement capability is integral to be able to fulfill global requests promptly and reliably.

Conclusion
Transforming enterprise networks is a journey that is best taken with the right SD-WAN technology partner. Many elements need to be considered beyond just core SD-WAN capabilities, such as the network governance model, operational tools, business continuity, and support for value-added services. This technology should be purpose-built from the ground up with the idea of connecting users to their applications, regardless of location of users or where the applications are hosted.

Related content:





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts