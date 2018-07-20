 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | July 20, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday A look at what’s new from Cisco, Slack, 8x8, Polycom and Dialpad.

A look at what’s new from Cisco, Slack, 8x8, Polycom and Dialpad.

In this week's No Jitter Roll, we look at announcements about enterprise communications topics like team collaboration, UC, contact center and video, as well as acquisition and funding news, from Cisco, Slack, 8x8, Polycom, and Dialpad.

Cisco Continues Webex Revamp
Cisco this week published a couple of blogs detailing enhancements to Webex Meetings and Webex Events. The two products will be getting a new look and feel starting July 27, Javed Khan, VP and GM of Cloud Collaboration Technology at Cisco, wrote in a Cisco Blogs post. Cisco is also introducing new capabilities and a faster way to join meetings. It's also rolling out a new desktop app that replaces Webex Productivity Tools.

The new capabilities include an updated view in video meetings that uses the whole screen's real estate, Khan explained in his post. Additionally, Cisco has introduced new layouts, and is allowing users to control how they view video participants and content -- for example, a side-by-side view of content and video participants versus the ability to toggle back and forth between the two views. Cisco has also added a centralized control bar, shown below, where users can find all the meeting controls to do things like customize their view or share content.

portable


The new desktop app features a "pre-meeting experience" screen with integrated scheduling and calendar management, now matching the capabilities of the Webex Meetings mobile app. Pulling data from calendars like Microsoft Outlook and Google Calendar, as well as from the Webex Meetings database, the Webex Meetings tab displays a user's upcoming meetings for the day or week ahead. Additionally, users have quick access to join meetings directly from the meeting listing.

These enhancements to Webex Meetings and Events follow on user interface and search tweaks the company made to Webex Teams last month.

"Design is one of those things where, if it's done well, it seems like it's very easy," said Torkel Mellingen, VP of The Design Group in the Cisco Collaboration business, in an interview published in a Cisco Blogs post. "The reality is, redesigning a product like this is more like solving a puzzle that has more pieces than space. Which of course is why it's so fun and challenging."

Slack Aims to Streamline Work with Acquisition
In other collaboration news, Slack announced this week that it's acquiring Robots & Pencils' Missions, which is a tool for automating routing processes and tasks. The tool is aimed at helping non-developers build custom integrations, the company explained in an Official Slack Blog post.

"We'll be building on the Missions technology to enable those charged with increasing their team's productivity -- from marketing and sales ops to business analysts -- to automate routine work, without ever having to write code," the post stated. "By streamlining these common tasks, your team is freed up to do more creative and strategic work."

Example use cases for the Missions technology include streamlining new employee onboarding by guiding them through documents they need to sign and people they should meet. Other example use cases include building a simple internal ticketing workflow and managing job candidate approvals and rejections between recruiting and hiring managers, as shown below.

portable

Slack will be integrating Missions technology into the platform over the next few months. During that time, Slack will continue to support existing Missions customers at no cost, the company said.

8x8 X Series Now GA
8x8's X Series, a cloud communications platform aimed at breaking down the distinctions between the enterprise and contact center, is now generally available in the U.S. and U.K., the company announced earlier this week.

shared with No Jitter at the time of the platform's introduction in March. As he described then, 8x8 is offering eight service plans for the platform, aptly named X1 through X8. Enterprises can pick the version that best meets their needs, whether that's simple cloud telephony, team collaboration, or a fully loaded contact center.

Flynn Restaurant Group, a restaurant franchise operator with more than 460 Applebee's in 23 states, is one of 8x8's early X Series customers. The company turned to 8x8 when it sought to modernize its legacy communications infrastructure so it could better support interactions between employees and customers, said Jeffery Kent, SVP of IT at Flynn Restaurant Group, in a prepared statement. "With X Series," he said, "we will finally have strong analytics and reporting capabilities across all locations to quickly identify trends and improve our employee and customer engagement."

Polycom Supports Video for Microsoft Teams
Polycom, now part of Plantronics, announced at the Microsoft Inspire event this week that its RealConnect Service, Polycom Trio, and Polycom MSR Skype Room System now support Microsoft Teams.

RealConnect, previously available for users of Skype for Business on-premises and online, now allows standards-based endpoints like Polycom and Cisco to join Microsoft Teams meetings. Customers can port their RealConnect licenses for Skype to Business to a Teams environment, Polycom said. Polycom Trio now supports Teams for meetings and calls by running the native Teams application for phones. Polycom MSR, which is the company's Skype Room System, now supports Microsoft Teams video meetings.

Both RealConnect for Microsoft Teams and Trio for Teams will be available in 3Q18. Polycom has launched a Teams beta program with roughly 50 enterprise customers to gather feedback on performance and reliability prior to release.

"Polycom is going 'all in' to create the best Microsoft Teams experiences across a full and growing range of communications devices and solutions, and something I see expanding to the full Plantronics family of solutions," said Plantronics president and CEO Joe Burton, in a prepared statement.

Dialpad Raises $50 Million to Accelerate AI Dev
Cloud communications provider Dialpad announced this week that it's raised $50 million in a Series D funding round led by ICONIQ Capital, bringing Dialpad's total funding to $120 million. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Amasia, Scale Venture Partners, Section 32, and Work-Bench also participated in this latest round. Will Griffith of ICONIQ Capital will join the Dialpad Board of Directors.

The new funding will be used to accelerate momentum for Dialpad's real-time artificial intelligence (AI) technology that it gained with its TalkIQ acquisition in mid-May, which resulted in a voice intelligence capability called VoiceAI that the company is currently integrating into its product portfolio. Specifically, Dialpad will use the cash to strengthen its VoiceAI-powered call center products for sales and support organizations, develop real-time coaching and playbooks for frontline teams, and fortify overall go-to-market strategy, Dialpad said.

Dialpad "absolutely" sees AI as a core of its business moving forward, CEO and founder Craig Walker told me in a briefing. "We decided to just include [VoiceAI] in all existing SKUs, and we're not even going to charge more for it. ... Since we're going so big on this, it's a core piece of everything we do," he said.

Dialpad will also use the new funding to hire salespeople to take VoiceAI to market, Walker added. "The funding is mostly for go-to-market and AI," he said. "But we're also investing in international expansion in Tokyo and Europe."

Dialpad's last funding round prior to this was in September 2017, and since then, it has added roughly 10,000 new customers and doubled its annual recurring revenue, the company said. In 2018, Dialpad plans to grow its headcount by 50%, and in 2019, Dialpad intends to expand its EMEA footprint.

No Jitter Editor Beth Schultz contributed to this post.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR AI IN THE CONTACT CENTER
August 8, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality for your contact center. But to turn the promise of AI into practical reality, there are a couple of prerequisites: Moving to the cloud and integr

SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts