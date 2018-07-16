 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Ryder
Kevin joined IR in October 2013 and is responsible for product marketing, strategic alliances, partner programs and marketing communications. He...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Kevin Ryder | July 16, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Don't Let These 3 Assumptions Derail Your UC Deployment

Don't Let These 3 Assumptions Derail Your UC Deployment Remember, whatever can go wrong will go wrong -- so be proactive to stay on track with your UC plans.

Remember, whatever can go wrong will go wrong -- so be proactive to stay on track with your UC plans.

Children's author Lemony Snicket perhaps said it best: "Assumptions are dangerous things to make and like all dangerous things to make -- bombs, for instance, or strawberry shortcake -- if you make even the tiniest mistake you can find yourself in terrible trouble."

To that list of dangers, I would add the deployment of unified communications (UC) technology, because many organizations make some core assumptions about UC that end up landing them in big trouble. Here are the three most common UC assumptions and how to avoid them.

Assumption #1: We can do it all ourselves
The biggest mistake organizations make is thinking they can go it alone when deploying a new UC system. The problem with this assumption is that many companies don't have all the required skill sets in house to implement UC successfully on their own. For instance, they might have technical folks on staff who are experts at managing a data network but who have only minimal experience with voice and video.

The truth is that UC deployments can be quite complex and challenging. For instance, UC involves both an application layer and a hardware layer, often including session border controllers and gateways, as well as many other devices. So getting UC right requires expertise across the entire technology stack. What's more, single-vendor UC is a myth. UC almost always involves many moving parts and multiple vendor solutions that need to be integrated properly.

That means organizations are well served by bringing in consulting partners that do UC implementations for a living, or leveraging the domain expertise of a managed services provider. They understand the issues and know what to do when trouble inevitably appears, whether it's network performance problems or jittery video calls that mysteriously freeze in the middle of a session.

Assumption #2: My vendor will move my entire UC deployment to the cloud
Many customers believe they can outsource everything to their UCaaS vendor and all their problems will magically disappear. But they soon realize that while some functions can indeed move to the cloud right away, others will remain on premises for several years. The reality is that most enterprises will have a combination of on-premises and cloud UC for many years to come. So be prepared to manage a hybrid environment for the foreseeable future.

As you shift to a hybrid environment, you first need to ensure that your network can handle the additional traffic and any and all changes in user behavior, such as increased usage of video and screen sharing. At a minimum, you want to make sure you have a reliable connection with sufficient bandwidth and the right level of service to meet the data requirements of your business. We recommend conducting a minimum 30-day network assessment of your environment to get an accurate snapshot of your true lifecycle.

Also make sure you understand what your UCaaS vendor has committed to delivering. Initially, in a hybrid environment, you'll be adding complexity, not removing it, so understand the service levels your vendor has promised and be sure to hold the vendor accountable.

Finally, understand all the other dependencies in your network and select a management tool that provides a true end-to-end view of your entire UC environment across all vendors. Proactive performance management is actually more important than ever in a hybrid environment, because you need to identify where issues are occurring quickly and avoid lengthy finger-pointing exercises before any minor problems escalate into major issues.

Assumption #3: My users will instantly adopt our latest UC deployment
The third mistake is assuming that users will immediately adopt all the great new features inherent in UC. UC is enabled by technology, yes, but it's driven by people. To succeed, you must create a clear directive that outlines the rollout's objectives and how UC can lead to greater innovation and productivity among users.

Also start with a phased rollout. Begin with a pilot and address issues early before moving to the next phase. Why? Because when you finally flip the switch, you may find that all the pieces aren't working as anticipated. The last thing you want to do is have all your employees come to work on a Monday morning and flood your support hotline with calls. You only get one chance to impress users. If your shiny new UC service doesn't work as advertised, your users will revert back to their old ways and it will take a long time to bring them around again and see the productivity improvements you promised.

Finally, offer training before, during, and after deployment to ensure people are comfortable with your new UC solution. Ongoing training is especially important because cloud vendors introduce new features on a constant basis, so users need regular training to keep up and stay productive.

Successful UC deployments come down to planning and preparation. Remember, whatever can go wrong will go wrong. But by avoiding faulty assumptions and taking a proactive approach, you can make sure everything goes right.





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts