 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Irwin Lazar
Irwin Lazar is the Vice President and Service Director at Nemertes Research, where he manages research operations, develops and manages...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Irwin Lazar | July 10, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

5 Tips for Videoconferencing Success

5 Tips for Videoconferencing Success Many organizations struggle with how best to roll out and support videoconferencing, but yours doesn't have to be one of them.

Many organizations struggle with how best to roll out and support videoconferencing, but yours doesn't have to be one of them.

Is the long-awaited "age of videoconferencing" finally upon us? YES! In our latest study on visual communications and collaboration, Nemertes Research found:

  • 45.7% of the roughly 500 participating companies are using room-based videoconferencing systems, with another 30% planning to do so by the end of 2019
  • 38% are using desktop videoconferencing, again with another 30% planning for it in the next year and a half
  • 71% of company-provided mobile devices (tablets and phones) are configured with video-capable UC clients

In addition, roughly half of those using videoconferencing plan to expand their deployments over the next year, largely driven by employee demand for it. The evidence is clear: Wide-scale use of videoconferencing in the consumer world through apps like Apple FaceTime, Google Hangouts, and WhatsApp is finally translating to demand for video in the enterprise!

Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash

Despite this growth, many organizations still struggle with how best to roll out and support videoconferencing, and often find high-definition room systems and software clients going unused or not providing measurable business value. As part of our study, we strove to understand what makes for a successful videoconferencing rollout by correlating factors such as utilization, productivity increases, and self-rated success with technology and operational management choices. Here are the five factors that best correlated with overall videoconferencing success.

  1. Have the Right Organizational Strategy -- Our study shows wide variance not only in how companies fund videoconferencing but also in how they make vendor and product decisions with respect to meeting services, room hardware, and UC clients. Two factors best correlate with success: when a collaboration team within IT is responsible for funding the solution, and when IT has final authority in picking a solution. We see a variety of reasons for this. First, collaboration groups funding videoconferencing purchases are more likely to do so as part of a broader effort to improve internal and external collaboration. Thus, videoconferencing solutions will be part of an integrated collaboration strategy and not provisioned on a stand-alone basis. By having IT hold ultimate decision-making authority, the organization can ensure that videoconferencing solutions are supportable in terms of network, endpoint, and performance management. A collaboration or AV group picking and deploying a solution without understanding network constraints or the challenges of trying to support desktop videoconferencing in a virtual desktop environment, for example, can be a recipe for disaster.

  2. Implement a User Awareness and Adoption (UAA) Program -- Rarely do we see videoconferencing use grow virally. Employees are usually reluctant to turn on their cameras unless their managers require them to do so. This is largely do to a perception that videoconferencing, especially for remote workers, is intrusive. It's one thing to text or call a coworker, but quite another to expect them to be presentable for a video call. The best way to overcome these concerns is through a UAA program that starts with training staff in how to use the room systems and applications, as well as on how to adjust lighting and backgrounds to ensure optimal video experiences. Perhaps it also means establishing a culture in which calling into a meeting wearing a t-shirt with a pile of clutter in the background is OK (at least for internal calls). It also means that managers must take the lead in encouraging, or dare I say, mandating, video usage.

  3. Pay Attention to Analytics -- The business maxim "you can't manage what you can't measure" is especially true of videoconferencing. Absent insight into videoconferencing quality, utilization, and business process improvements, organizations will often fail to see value from their investments. A successful analytics program should start with the basics -- proactive capabilities to manage voice and video quality factors like latency, packet loss, and jitter. With this performance data, IT can identify potential performance problems before the occur, especially for those using videoconferencing over wireless networks, the Internet, and/or on virtual desktops. Beyond that, successful companies measure utilization and develop action plans to increase it. They also look at analytics like number of people per conference, meeting length, percentage of people in a meeting who activate video, and so on. The most advanced companies measure specific business process improvements, like shorter production times, higher close rates, improved customer satisfaction, and so on as a result of videoconferencing use. Obtaining this sort of insight may require investing in third-party analytics tools or managed services to provide information above and beyond that which is available from room system and meeting platform providers.

  4. Standardize and Integrate -- Study participants that use the same provider for all rooms and dedicated videoconferencing systems within small rooms are more successful than those that mix and match room systems or that rely on a PC/laptop setup for room videoconferencing. More than one IT leader told us horror stories of walking into a meeting room to start a videoconference room only to find that the in-room PC was in the middle of a Windows upgrade, or that the laptop had been downsized to one incapable of supporting high-definition video. Having a standardized environment across all meeting rooms reduces support and training costs.

  5. Move to the Cloud -- Around 45% of participants already are using cloud-based meeting services for videoconferencing. These platforms typically provide always-available virtual meeting rooms that participants can join from desktop, mobile, or room system, from inside or outside the company. Companies using cloud meeting services report higher utilization and overall better success scores compared with those only using on-premises meeting servers, or attempting to mix on-premises and cloud. But IT leaders, especially in large organizations, did identify one area for which they see the need for an on-premises solution -- and that's for keeping videoconferencing traffic on-net, even if using a cloud service for meeting setup and control.

Taken together, having the right organization, implementing a user awareness and adoption program, focusing on analytics, standardization, and embracing the cloud won't guarantee success, but they will increase the likelihood that your videoconferencing investments will provide tangible, and measurable, business value.

Follow Irwin Lazar on Twitter!
@imlazar





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts