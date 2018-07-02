What Being an Agile Company Means (and Why it Matters) In this sponsored post from AVI-SPL, learn about the kind of collaboration technology companies choose in order to achieve agility.

Within the business context, agility means being able to respond to consumer or market changes at a moment's notice -- or make adjustments proactively ahead of them. It means that even remote workers can fully participate in meetings, brainstorming sessions, and projects. It means a company can adapt to changing conditions and reinvent itself for continued success.

The agile business is one that can respond quickly to market changes, customer and client demands, and its own accelerated timelines. It can make decisions quickly, and take action on those decisions. It can move easily from project to project.

Agility also arises out of the collaborative environment, and leads to further innovation and adaptability. An agile enterprise gains competitive advantage by responding faster to internal and external changes, being more productive, getting products and services to market rapidly, and responding quickly to customer feedback and needs.

In the "2017 Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends" study, 94% of companies surveyed reported that "agility and collaboration" are critical to their organization's success. In CA Technologies' "The State of Business Agility 2017" survey, 84% of companies said they valued agility because they believed that fast responses to new opportunities would give them an advantage over their competition. That belief is supported by additional CA research showing that implementing organization-wide agility initiatives can result in 60% higher revenue and profit growth.

Think about what the availability of collaboration technology would do for your company culture, and how much more innovative your company could be if it had the tools to bring people together quickly. Colleagues would be able to work on projects in real time or asynchronously, building on a project as each team member finds the brief amount of time required to give his or her input.

Such collaboration requires tools that empower teams to work together and share ideas on demand. Technology should allow team members a real-time view of the status of shared projects, and it should enable them to collaborate on those projects.

These collaboration tools support agility by empowering people to access their projects and work on them anytime, anywhere from their mobile devices or using a room system while also maintaining company security. The technology creates an easy user experience by giving users the tools that function as they expect.

