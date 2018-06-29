 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | June 29, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday A look at what’s new from Cisco, Atlassian, Twilio, Masergy, and LogMeIn

A look at what’s new from Cisco, Atlassian, Twilio, Masergy, and LogMeIn

In this edition of the No Jitter Roll, we look at announcements that cover the gamut of communications -- user experience, team collaboration, development/CPaaS, UCaaS, and meetings -- from providers Cisco, Atlassian, Twilio, Masergy, and LogMeIn.

Cisco Makes Webex Teams More User Friendly
Enterprise users had their confidence shaken up a bit this week when popular team collaboration platform Slack experienced nearly four hours of outage the company attributed to "connectivity issues," causing users to take to Twitter with lots of memes showing their frustration. But not all of this week's news on team collaboration was negative.

On the heels of overhauling its Webex and Spark collaboration solutions and creating Webex Meetings and Webex Teams, Cisco has rolled out new interface features for Webex Teams, with the goal of helping users reduce distractions and maintain focus. These enhancements, available for desktop and mobile, include:

  • Improved search -- now with a centralized location above the list of rooms (or "spaces"); filters available to sort by notifications, unread, and people; the ability to initiate a call from within the search field or search results
  • Streamlined profiles – users can now access some settings by clicking on their profile photos, and set preferences that let their colleagues know when they're busy being productive
  • Updated spaces layout -- new meeting layouts allow mobile users to view the active speaker simultaneously with shared content, see content in full screen in landscape view, pinch to zoom in on content, and toggle between speaker and content when in full screen

portable

Cisco Webex Teams search filters


Accompanying these updates are tweaks like new background, icon, text colors, and notification indicators now appearing to the right of space names. Also now available is an integration for Microsoft Outlook, enabling users to see team member availability, send messages to team members, or start team calls. For meetings, Cisco has reduced the size of the "Join" button; added countdown and time-elapsed clocks as well as a participant counter and collapsible name list; and enabled scheduled meeting notifications to be clickable anywhere to join.

Atlassian Strides with Developers
In other team collaboration news, Atlassian this week launched its Stride Developer Toolkit, following on its February release of a new API platform developers can use to build custom apps and bots integrated with its Stride team collaboration app. The toolkit gives developers access to contextual metadata for Stride messages natively, allowing them to preview messages within Stride rather than having to tab over to a browser.

portable

When developers enable the optional toolkit, they'll see two new actions on top of each message element -- message inspector and message builder. With message inspector, they can look into message details for tracing and troubleshooting purposes. With message builder, a visual live message formatting sandbox, developers can build custom workflows and automate tasks.

Following a beta with Atlassian's app development partners, the Stride Developer Toolkit is now available from within advanced settings.

Twilio Launches Partner Program
Twilio this week announced Twilio Build, a partner program for its API-based development platform. Consulting and technology partners can choose from basic- and premium-level programs. At launch, consulting partners include Blacc Spot, DVELP, Impekable, Nethram, Perficient, Silicon Valley Software Group, and Vision Point Systems. Technology partners include Zendesk, IBM Watson, VoiceBase, WhitePagesPro, and Ytica, Twilio said.

The program comes with benefits like support for partner-specific business models that include lead sharing, co-selling, and other elements, as well as digital training certification for technology partners and role-based certifications for consulting partners. In addition, partners can showcase their offerings in a new Twilio Build Marketplace, and they get early access to Twilio's product roadmap and the opportunity to be the first certified providers of Twilio's customizable contact center play, Flex.

For Twilio, Build provides a new revenue stream and sales model, via the marketplace; helps the company build expertise through the certification program; and encourage innovation, said Ron Huddleston, who joined Twilio at the beginning of the year as chief partners officer and is currently building out his internal team of partner professionals. Twilio plans to extend its Build program to new partners in the coming months, he told me.

Masergy Zeroes In on Mobile Productivity
Managed services provider Masergy has added a mobile app that lets companies using its Global UCaaS offering give their mobile workers single number reach, fixed mobile convergence, and high-definition voice and video communications capabilities.

"Staying connected and productive on-the-go is essential for today's accelerated pace of business," said Dean Manzoori, VP global cloud communications at Masergy, in a prepared statement. "To keep up, communications applications need dynamic desktop-like features designed for a mobile experience."

The app, called Masergy Connect, extends Masergy Communicator Hub functionality to all mobile platforms, providing mobile workers with access to UC capabilities and displaying real-time contextual information from enterprise cloud applications. With the app, users can access corporate directories and participate in meetings, group messaging, and video calling, the company said.

In addition, users can sync call logs, buddy lists, and preferences across devices, and have the ability to work in low battery or power saving mode.

Masergy Connect is available today for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play as a self-selective upgrade for Global UCaaS customers.

LogMeIn Gets Meta with Meetings
LogMeIn this week shared enhancements for its widely used GoToMeeting service, gained in the early 2017 merger with Citrix Systems' GetGo subsidiary, with the goal of improving the way users set up, participate in, and glean insight from business meetings.

Among the enhancements are:

  • Support for 1:1 and group messaging, with one-click escalation to audio, video, and content sharing
  • An integration with Amazon Alexa, so users can get scheduling and calendar assistance via voice command
  • Audio and screen sharing performance improvements
  • Support for larger meetings -- up to 150 and 250 attendees, for Pro and Plus licensees, respectively
  • Meeting transcription, stored in the cloud for easy sharing and search
  • Unlimited cloud recording, plus the ability to record screens and webcams

As evidenced in the smart meeting assistant and cloud recording enhancements, artificial intelligence and automation will factor heavily in LogMeIn's ability to optimize the overall meeting experience, Jim Somers, the company's VP of marketing and collaboration, shared in a recent No Jitter briefing. The searchable transcription service and recordings, for example, will help meeting participants find those "four minutes of gold" -- pieces of a conversation or that one particular PowerPoint slide -- they want to carry forward into their next engagement, he said. "Sometimes that gold isn't evident while we're talking with each other, and it's not until you really listen in or pore over the notes that you find it."

As it explores how to improve the meeting experience, LogMeIn focuses on the meta meeting, or the "undertone," as much as the live meeting, Somers added. "The tone of voices, the pace at which I'm talking, the words I'm using -- all those things are giving me insight into the conversation. ... These views into the meta meeting can help inform and guide the interactions we have down the road next time we talk with each other."

All the enhancements are available today.

No Jitter editor Beth Schultz contributed to this post.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts